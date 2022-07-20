Submit Release
Hannaford Supermarkets recognized as 'patriot employer' by DAV

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets announced Monday the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) cited Hannaford as a DAV Patriot Employer earlier this year. 

The nationwide program recognizes businesses whose job opportunities for disabled veterans, hiring practices and community outreach demonstrate an unwavering commitment to veterans obtaining suitable employment to care for themselves and their families, the announcement added..

Over the past five years, Hannaford has sought to establish an infrastructure devoted specifically to veterans and military personnel, creating the Veterans and Military Business Resource Group, the announcement said. This group is responsible for bringing awareness to veteran employees by adding their military branch to their nametag, highlighting their own veterans in both internal and external story-telling and hiring campaigns, as well as educating and informing all associates through employee engagement events that honor veteran and military holidays.

“Hannaford continues to lead with care as one of our core values and there’s no better example than our support for the entire veteran community,” said Doug Richard, chair of Hannaford’s Business Resource Group. “To be honored by the DAV as a Patriot Employer exemplifies this work on the national level and we are extremely proud to be a recipient.”

“To be recognized as a DAV Patriot Employer, a company must meet numerous criteria for hiring, retaining and supporting those who served,” said DAV National Commander Andy Marshall. “Hannaford Supermarkets has demonstrated their commitment to our nation’s heroes in many unique and meaningful ways. We appreciate their contributions and how they substantively recognize veterans and their families for the sacrifices they’ve made for our nation.”

