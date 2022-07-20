Expert speakers will discuss the CMC approaches to injectable device development on Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco

Experts from pharma will be presenting case studies on advances in drug delivery devices on the Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference, this September.

SAN FRANSCISCO, CA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is proud to announce the return of the Annual Pre-Filled Syringes Conference, taking place on 19th – 20th September 2022, in San Francisco, CA, USA.

The pre-filled syringes industry is developing at an outstanding rate with advancements in parenteral delivery device improvement to help self-administration and deliver biologics, high focus, and large - volume drug products.

This year's event will evaluate the most recent improvements in new advances for next generation device design, including computational simulation approaches shaping the digital revolution of devices design.

Leading experts from big pharma will be presenting case studies on recent advances in platform approaches in drug delivery devices and smart devices, while a panel discussion will explore the emerging opportunities of platforms for injectable devices.

The 2022 agenda will give an international insight into the global regulatory environment and leading FDA representatives will address the key standards to be aware of in injectable device development.

To view the full agenda and speaker line-up please visit: http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/PR5/einnews

The two-day agenda will offer delegates the opportunity for peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.

Furthermore, this year’s event has introduced an interactive half-day post-conference Workshop, on 21st September 2022. The key theme that will be discussed is: ‘Best Practices for Developing Effective Instructions for Combination Products’. Relevant case studies will be presented, as well as best practises for developing effective instructional material for combination products to ensure safe and effective product use.

To secure your place for the main Conference and post-conference Workshop, please visit:

http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/PR5/einnews

SAE Media Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages.

For details, please contact Daniele Moreschi on +44 (0)20 7827 6050 or dmoreschi@smi-online.co.uk

For all delegate enquiries, contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 20 7827 6136 or jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



3rd Annual Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference

19 – 21 September 2022 | San Francisco, CA, USA

http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/PR5

#PFSSFUSA

----------- END -----------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.



