Health Canada approved Robots to help Hospitals save lives and combat infections
Health Canada has approved Regency Robotics autonomous UVD UVc light disinfection robots to combat Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) and help save lives
Toronto hospitals that have tested these disinfecting robots have found they provide more certainty around disinfection and reduce the time to disinfect rooms, which turns the rooms around faster.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dan Mellor, President & CEO
Regency Robotics is pleased to announce that after a year-long process Health Canada has approved Regency’s UVD Ultraviolet “C” light (UVc) autonomous disinfection Robot, Model C, to combat Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) and help save lives.
Dan Mellor, Regency Robotics President and CEO, says the company is proud that its robot technology, which is primarily used for rapidly disinfecting hospitals – and with greater certainty than ever before – has now been fully approved for use here at home after being used successfully in Europe for more than five years with over 300 robots deployed.
Mellor says the approval for Regency’s disinfection robots in Canada could not have come at a better time as another wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations is currently on the rise due to the Omicron BA.5 variant, and at the same time that hospitals are already experiencing staffing shortages due to frontline pandemic fatigue and burnout.
“Frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff are exposed to the COVID-19 virus and other disease-causing pathogens daily, and the highly transmissible BA.5 variant now threatens to cause an increase in staffing shortages if nothing is done to stop it,” said Mellor. “That makes it even more important and timely that hospitals now have a robotic tool they can put to work to increase certainty around disinfection and reduce the time it takes to disinfect hospitals; as well other facilities such as community centres and gyms where the virus can spread.”
Mellor points to Regency’s success with the Vancouver Canucks where the company has been working with the team to help disinfect their gym, locker rooms, change rooms, and medical rooms, as well as the change rooms used by visiting teams.
Mellor adds that the experience Toronto hospitals have had with these same autonomous robots has also been fantastic: “Toronto hospitals that have tested these disinfecting robots have found they provide more certainty around disinfection and reduce the time to disinfect rooms, which turns the rooms around faster. This protects patients and staff. And with COVID-19 still raging around the world, and a host of antibiotic-resistant germs emerging across the world, it’s vitally important that we seek out new ways to combat disease and save lives, especially with new technologies and approaches.”
In April 2019, not long before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged worldwide, the UN Ad hoc Interagency Coordinating Group on Antimicrobial Resistance released a ground-breaking report that demanded an immediate, coordinated and ambitious action to avert a potentially disastrous drug-resistance crisis. The Coordinating Group warned that if no action was taken, drug-resistant diseases, including Hospital acquired infections (HAIs), could cause ten million deaths each year by 2050.
Regency Robotics UVD robots are manufactured in Denmark and have won numerous awards all over the world. The UVc robots work autonomously and kill all disease-causing pathogens such as SARS COV2 / COVID-19, MRSA, and even the common cold and flu viruses, on all surfaces and in the air.
Regency Robotics autonomous robotic disinfection technology is widely considered to be among the best available, and the company’s UVD robots are currently being used worldwide, in hospitals, airports, train stations, schools, and by professional sports teams, to help stop the spread of HAIs, COVID-19 and its emergent variants, as well as MRSA and the common cold and flu.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to be a global pandemic. According to the BC COVID-19 Modelling team, the BA.5 variant is now the most frequent COVID-19 variant in BC and Canada.
