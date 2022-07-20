SoCal Challenge Announces Creation of NIL Collective to Support Future Participants

NCAA Division I basketball MTE SoCal Challenge on forefront of NIL platform taps longtime industry vet Chris Schoemann to steer the Collective and NIL solutions leader, Opendorse, as tech partner

/EIN News/ -- San Juan Capistrano, CA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SoCal Challenge announced the creation of a NIL Collective to help drive revenue opportunities for participating student-athletes as planning for year two of the MTE gets underway. This year’s tournament will take place on November 21st and 23rd at the Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano.



The collective will offer teams fundraising opportunities locally, in their own markets, through alumni events such as golf outings and will establish a broader opportunity to raise money in the SoCal area specifically to build revenue to share with all eight teams.



“Times are certainly changing and we want to make sure the SoCal Challenge is positioned to attract top teams for the continued growth of our tournament,” said Steve Barnes, Co-Founder of the SoCal Challenge and longtime NCAA coach. “Our goal is to be the 1st MTE to bring this opportunity to our teams knowing that NIL will continue to be a driving force in the future of college athletics.”



“Steve, Joe Lewis, and their team have already built a first-rate event." FirstTeam Sports Founder Chris Schoemann said. "The creation of this Collective will only enhance to the SoCal Challenge brand by being the first MTE to offer NIL opportunities for all participating student-athletes. We are excited to be a part of their team.”



“Our motto at Opendorse is to help every athlete," Opendorse Co-Founder Blake Lawrence said. "We look at this concept that Steve, Joe and Schoe have put together for MTE’s as an exciting opportunity to help student-athletes maximize their NIL value and fulfill our core mission.”

The teams for the second edition of the SoCal Challenge include, in the Surf Division, University of Minnesota, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Cal Baptist University and Southern Illinois University, The Sand Division includes Cal State University Northridge, Central Michigan University, High Point University, and Tennessee State University.

About SoCal Challenge

Co-Founded by longtime NCAA Basketball Coach Steve Barnes and Joe Lewis, founder of Joe Lewis Company, an industry leading Live Production Events Company, the SoCal Challenge is a premier basketball experience featuring a range of events for sports enthusiasts hosted in Southern California. The challenge is anchored by a NCAA Men's College Basketball Multi-Team Event featuring eight top programs squaring off at The Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, California. Primetime basketball games will be nationally televised. More information at www.socalchallenge.co

About FirstTeam Sports



Based in Mission Hills, KS, FirstTeam Sports Consulting is a full-service collegiate consulting firm designed to address the unique and specific needs of its clients. FirstTeam represents institutional, corporate and individual clients on a wide range of issues from matters involving NCAA compliance and infractions cases to its extensive portfolio of NIL work. FirstTeam Sports Consulting is operated by Chris Schoemann who has worked in the collegiate space for 32-years and has been a trusted partner for many institutional and corporate clients. For more information contact Chris at schoe@firstteamsports.consulting

About Opendorse

Based in Lincoln, NE, Opendorse provides technology to the athlete endorsement industry. Opendorse serves the full lifecycle of supporting athletes: educating, assessing, planning, sharing, creating, measuring, tracking, disclosing, regulating, listing, browsing, booking, and more. Opendorse's industry-leading NIL solutions help athletes and their supporters understand, build, protect, and monetize their brand value. More information at www.opendorse.com

























