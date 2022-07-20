3D Printing Is To Become A Lucrative Manufacturing Alternative For The Small Arms And Light Weapons Market As Per The Business Research Company's Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers small arms and light weapons market size, small arms and light weapons market forecasts, major small arms and light weapons companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the small arms and light weapons market, 3D printing is a significant innovation in small arms manufacturing. Of particular concern is the availability of this technology for criminal and terrorist activities. At the moment, weapon theft or purchase on the illicit market may require less effort than printing an effective, reliable weapon. But this could change. Once production costs decrease and quality increases, 3D printing is expected to become a lucrative alternative for small-scale illicit weapon manufacturing and sale. The printed parts of a 3D printed gun can be made using a standard FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) desktop printer. This technology works by extruding thin plastic lines, building layer upon layer on a build plate until you have a complete 3D model. In 2019, the US Army experimented with a 3D printed grenade launcher system called RAMBO (Rapid Additively Manufactured Ballistic Ordnance). Firing 40 mm 3D printed grenades, RAMBO is modeled on the army’s M203 grenade launcher and demonstrates how rapid, localized production could bridge or replace traditional supply chains.



Request for a sample of the global small arms market report

The global small arms and light weapons market size is expected to grow from $11.02 billion in 2021 to $11.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The and small arms and light weapons market share is expected to reach $12.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.5%.

The increasing military modernization programs will drive the growth of the small arms and light weapons market. In December 2021, the US Army’s modernization effort was well underway, with service leaders pledging that 24 of the service’s 35 modernization programs will be in soldiers’ hands as fielded systems or prototypes in the fiscal year 2023. The multi-billion-dollar effort includes a wide range of next-generation battlefield capabilities, from new ground vehicles to long-range missiles to enhanced network tools, as the service pivots away from counterterror operations to near-peer threats in China and Russia. Therefore, the increasing military modernization programs will drive the growth of the small arms and light weapons market.

Major players in the small arms and light weapons market are Beretta S.p.A., FN Herstel, Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, SIG Sauer, Carl Walther GmbH., GLOCK Ges m.b. H, Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, SAAB AB, Glock Ges. m.b.H., Browning Arms Company, Heckler and Koch, Sturm Ruger & Company, and Alliant Techsystems.

The global small arms and light weapons industry report is segmented by type into small arms, light weapons; by application into military, law enforcement; by calibre into14.5mm, 12.7 mm, 9 mm, 7.62mm, 5.56mm; by end-use sector into defense, civil and commercial; by action into semi-automatic, automatic; by firing systems into recoil-operated, gas-operated, manual

Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the small arms and weapons market. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the small arms and light weapons market outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide small arms and light weapons market overviews, small arms and light weapons market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, small arms and light weapons market segments and geographies, small arms and light weapons market trends, small arms and light weapons market drivers, small arms and light weapons market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (HMG, Light Cannon, MANPAT, Mortar, MANPAD, Grenades, Missiles, Launcher, ATW, Landmine), By Application (Defense, Homeland Security), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Air-To-Ground Missiles, Surface-To-Air Missiles, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions, Electromagnetic Pulse Weapons, Smart Bullets, Other Smart Weapons), By Platform (Air, Naval, Land), By Technology (Laser Guidance, Infrared Guidance, Radar Guidance, Satellite Guidance) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Service Offering (Tooling, Parts Production, Software Services, System Maintenance, Expert Service), By End User (Consumer Products, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense), By Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts Manufacturing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/