Mass Notification System Market Size is Projected to Reach $35.23 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Mass Notification System Market

Surge in adoption of smart cities across developing nations is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for automate building solutions and supportive industry standards ®ulations drive the growth of the global mass notification system market. The mass notification system market was estimated at $8.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $35.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.30% from 2019 to 2026.

Major industry players such as - Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, OnSolve (Ecn+ Mir3+ Sendwordnow), xMatters Inc. IBM Corporation, NetApp Inc, Everbridge Inc., Johnson Controls, and Metis Secure Solutions.

The global market is analyzed on the basis of end-user industry, application, type, and region. By region, the market is assessed across North America (Canada, Mexico, and the United States), Europe France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America).

The global mass notification system market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, organization size, type, industry vertical, and region. By component, the solution segment contributed to around three-fourths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate by 2026. The service segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 266 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/827

By geography, the market across North America generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.80% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment garnered the highest share in 2018, hold nearly three-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the on-premise segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 22.4% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/827

COVID-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of COVID-19 led to increase in demand for cloud-based mass notifications systems across different industry verticals, thereby boosting the growth of the mass notification system market.

• This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, as it involves staff protection, extensive threat response, regulatory compliance, and low response time.

Highlights of the report:

1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.

2. Mass notification system market recent innovations and major events.

3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Mass notification system market leading players.

4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of Mass notification system market for forthcoming years.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/827

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Mobile Biometrics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.