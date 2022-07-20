Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 3.6%

Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market S

Rise in advanced meshes demand, surge in implementation of robotic surgeries, and increase in number of hernia patients drive the global market

Growth in number of hernia surgical procedures and rise inprevalence of hernia in low- & middle-income countries play a major role in the growth of the market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global hernia repair devices and consumables market generated $4.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in advanced meshes demand, surge in implementation of robotic surgeries, and increase in number of hernia patients drive the global hernia repair devices and consumables market. However, high costs related to repair surgeries of hernia and stringent reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and opportunities in emerging countries offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Hernia repair is one of the commonly performed surgical procedures worldwide. It employs hernia repair devices and consumables to treat hernia. There are two types of productsfor hernia repair, namely, fixation devices and consumables, which include mesh, tack, and staplers. These fixation devices are designed to support durable hernia repairs. Two types of surgeries are usually practiced for hernia repair, namely, laparoscopic hernia repair and open tension-free repair surgery.Consumablesare the implants used in hernia surgeries such as surgical mesh.A number of R&D activitiesare performed worldwide to develop advanced hernia repair products. For instance, innovation and development of biological meshes using stem cells, which is expected to drive the global hernia devices and consumables market. Currently, non-availability of effective substitutes for mesh-based hernia repair surgery provides numerous opportunities to hernia consumable manufacturers in emerging economies.

COVID-19 Scenario

The demand for hernia repair devices and consumables has significantly dropped during the coronavirus pandemic. Many patients have postponed surgeries due to fear of infection. Moreover, some doctors have also been recommending postponement or conducting surgeries such as hernia repair in extreme conditions only.

Manufacturing and research & development (R&D) activities have been drawn to a close by the manufacturers due to lockdown restrictions by governments. However, some of the factories have started production up to certain extent as restrictions are being lifted off.

Growth in number of hernia surgical procedures and rise inprevalence of hernia in low- & middle-income countries play a major role in the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise inawareness of advanced hernia repair devices is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The open tension-free repair surgery segment to maintain its lead position by 2027

Based on surgery type, the open tension-free repair surgery segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to surge in implementation of open tension-free repair technique, in which, surgical mesh acts as a bridge for growth of new tissues to consolidate the abdominal wall. However, the laparoscopic surgery segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its benefits such as reduction in post-operative pain, rapid recovery, and short hospital stays.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed the majority share, with nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to early approval of hernia repair devices and surge in number of hernia procedures. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to affordability, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increase in awareness regarding hernia repair surgeries in emerging nations.

Market players grabbing the largest pie

