All Things Judicial Focuses on the Chief Justice's Task Force on ACEs-Informed Courts and a Faith-Based Strategic Partner

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast focuses on the Chief Justice's Taskforce on ACEs-Informed Courts and the strategic partnership with Proverbs 226, a faith-based non-profit focused on reconciling incarcerated fathers with their families. Guests on this episode are District Attorney Ben David who serves New Hanover and Pender counties, and Cyril Prabhu, president and founder of Proverbs 226.

"Having fathers involved in the lives of their kids is a great thing," said David on the podcast. "If they are incarcerated, we need to keep that bond between children and their fathers ... that's good for the kids, it's good for the dads, and it's good for society at large when we talk about reducing the rates of recidivism."

The term "ACEs" refers to "adverse childhood experiences" and "adverse community environments." The Task Force's mission is to understand the impact of ACEs on children and develop strategies for addressing adverse childhood experiences within our court system.