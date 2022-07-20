Auditory Brainstem Implant Market Share, Growth Forecast and Industry Outlook 2028

Reports And Data

auditory brainstem implant market size was USD 61.92 Million 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global auditory brainstem implant market size is expected to reach USD 82.18 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing need for efficient auditory rehabilitation in patients with major cochlear malformations, growing prevalence of hearing loss across the globe, and rapid adoption of auditory brainstem implants to treat profound hearing loss are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of clinical trials to test efficiency and efficacy of auditory brainstem implants and recent advancements in external speech processor and receiver stimulator technology of ABIs are some other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Auditory brainstem implant (ABI) is a neuroprosthetic device that delivers auditory sensations in patients who have compromised auditory nerve function or anatomical barriers that make them ineligible for cochlear implantation. Auditory brainstem implants were primarily designed for patients with type 2 neurofibromatosis, whose auditory nerve function was damaged during tumor removal procedures. The implants are being widely used to provide auditory perception in patients with severe to profound hearing loss. Over the recent past, selection and eligibility criteria for ABI patients has expanded and now includes non-NF2 patients with anatomical barriers such as temporal bone fracture, congenital malformations, and cochlear ossification. This is leading to increasing importance of auditory brainstem implants in clinical management of severe-profoundly deaf patients who have bilateral absent or destroyed cochlea and is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Development and advancements in auditory brainstem implants that significantly enhance auditory perception in patients has led to increasing number of clinical trials for testing the safety and efficacy of these devices and is also a key factor expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, high costs of auditory brainstem implants and surgical procedures, shortage of skilled professionals, and low rate of adoption of ABIs in underdeveloped and developing countries can potentially restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Major cochlear malformation segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period attributed to increasing incidence of inner ear malformations across the globe, rapid adoption of auditory brainstem implants as effective treatment modality for patients with severe inner ear malformations, and rising use of ABIs to treat profound congenital hearing loss in children.

Pediatric segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising preference for auditory brainstem implantation surgeries to treat congenital hearing loss caused due to anomalies such as cochlear, labyrinth, and cochlear nerve aplasia, rising incidence of hearing loss in children, and enhanced post-operative outcomes.

Hospital segment is expected to register significantly high revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing availability of skilled professionals, accessibility to advanced medical and surgical facilities, and availability of cost-effective and affordable treatment options.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to rising prevalence of sensorineural hearing loss among children, technological advancements in auditory brainstem implants, and presence of well-developed healthcare medical and surgical facilities.

Top players profiled in the report include:

Cochlear Limited, Med-EL, Oticon Medical, Nurotron’s Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Advanced Bionics, and Hangzhou Nurotron Biotechnology.

Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Major Cochlear Malformation

Complete Cochlear Ossification

Fracture of the Petrous Pyramid

Axonal Neuropathy

Auditory Nerve Tumors

Complete Obliteration of both Auditory Nerves

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Adults

Pediatric

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

