Breath Analyzer Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2030

breath analyzer market size was USD 615.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Breath Analyzer market size is expected to reach USD 2597.6 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Major factors driving breath analyzer market revenue growth are government initiatives for alcohol testing, increasing restrictions for alcohol testing while driving, as well as increasing demand for reliable primary diagnosis for asthma and cancer.

A breath analyzer is a gadget that police use to determine the amount of alcohol in the system of people who are suspected of being drunk. A precise amount of the suspect's exhaled air is passed through a potassium dichromate and sulfuric acid solution in the analyzer. The amount of alcohol in the air sample is proportional to the amount of alcohol in the blood, and the change in color of the solution is proportional to the amount of alcohol in the blood. When the blood alcohol concentration in the blood surpasses 80 milligrams per 100 milliliters, driving ability is significantly reduced.

Moreover, throughout the projected period, demand for these products to measure carbon monoxide in exhaled air for smoking cessation is expected to rise. Increased availability and knowledge of various breath analyzers in emerging economies is likely to give exceptional growth prospects for competitors in the global breath analyzer market.

Breath analyzers can sometimes produce erroneous readings which can become a restraining factor for breath analyzer market growth. Some breath analyzers, for example, are sensitive to acetone and mistake it for alcohol. Paint fumes, mouthwash, gum, cough syrup, herbal supplements, and chemical fumes are all examples of chemicals that can generate false positive results. In addition, lack of knowledge, unsanitary circumstances for use, and reduced device accuracy are all important restrictions for the global breath analyzer market's growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fuel cell technology is the largest category in the global breath analyzer market in terms of technology, owing to its portability and accuracy.

In terms of applications, the breath analyzer market is dominated by alcohol detection. In 2016, the law enforcement segment accounted for 50.2 percent of the worldwide breath analyzers market by end use. Law enforcement officers utilize breath analyzers to identify drug and substance usage. They are used to detect the legal limit of BAC in drivers of motor vehicles.

Due to the advent of sophisticated technologies to detect nitric oxide and carbon monoxide in breath, the medical applications sector of the breath analyzer market is likely to grow at the quickest rate during the forecast period.

North America will be the largest region in the global breath analyzer market during the forecast period. Due to an increase in the number of drunk driving cases, it now holds 51.2 percent of the entire market share.

Due to technical developments, increased demand for breath analyzers in emerging nations like as India and China, and a growth in the number of road accidents, Asia Pacific is the fastest expanding category.

Top players profiled in the report include:

AK GlobalTech Corporation, Dragerwerk AG, Alcohol Countermeasure systems Corporation, Akers Biosciences, BACtrack, Intoximeter, among others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Laser-based spectroscopy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Drug Abuse Technology

Alcohol Detection

Medical Applications

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

