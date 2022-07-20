Cartilage Repair Market Key Stakeholders, CAGR, Growth Factors and Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

cartilage repair market size is expected to reach USD 2,268.8 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cartilage repair market size is expected to reach USD 2,268.8 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of the global cartilage repair market is primarily due to rising incidence of joint injuries owing to obesity, accidents, playing sports, and some other medical conditions/diseases. In most cases, patients with cartilage damage comprise youngsters and adults suffering from knee joint injuries such as meniscal or ligament tears, need knee cartilage repair surgery. Healing of damaged cartilage is a slow process, thus, procedures such as autologous chondrocytes implantation and cell-based cartilage resurfacing are employed to stimulate growth of new cartilage in joints. Cartilage repair and restoration provides significant relief from pain and allow better joint movement, and this helps to delay or prevent onset of arthritis.

Compared with other body tissues, cartilage has a poor blood supply, and therefore has limited potential to heal itself or to support donor cartilage. It is a connective tissue found in various parts of the body, especially joints. Major players are investing in R&D of better solutions for cartilage regeneration and repair as degeneration of meniscus (fibrocartilage) tissue affects a large number of patients across the globe. Researchers have recently developed 3D technology that helps to bio-print a 3D hybrid tissue constructed for regenerating cartilage by using specialized bio-inks. These inks comprise hydrogels to develop a new formulation that creates a cell-friendly microenvironment and provides structural integrity.

However, high cost associated with cartilage repair surgeries and dearth of skilled surgeons are factors that could hamper market revenue growth over forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By Application, the fibrocartilage segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Fibrocartilage functions as a joint stabilizer and shock absorber by providing cushion layer in knee joints involved in bearing strain and load. Fibrocartilage in knee joints is much more responsive to joint instability, and hence, in many cases, it acts as an indicator of pending degeneration of cartilage.

By treatment modality, the cell-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Cell-based modality is a kind of biological treatment, which encompasses process of putting new cells along with damaged tissues for treatment of age-related or degenerative diseases. Cartilage is the most appropriate tissue for regeneration purpose. The primary purpose of cell-based treatment for cartilage imperfections is to repair injured joint surfaces using healthy tissues that can endure stresses and strains caused by joint loading.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to increasing use of more advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, rising prevalence of obesity, increasing investments in R&D of cutting-edge cartilage repair procedures, and increasing healthcare spending. Additionally, presence of various major players is also boosting revenue growth of the market in the region.

In April 2018, Stryker and AlloSource made an announcement about launch of a cryopreserved osteochondral allograft called ProChondrixCR. It is intended to offer better solutions to patients requiring articular cartilage repair.

Top players profiled in the report include:

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew PLC, Vericel Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Arthrex Inc., and Collagen Solutions PLC.

Treatment Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cell-Based

Chondrocyte Transplantation

Growth Factor Technology

Non-Cell-Based

Tissue Scaffolds

Cell-Free Composites

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hyaline

Fibrocartilage

Elastic Cartilage

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

