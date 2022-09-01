A Physician Releases Thirty-One Pearls of Wisdom
The thirty-one pearls are divided into two categories: Living and Conflict.NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These thirty-one pearls of wisdom were compiled over decades of years. Many were written in the early hours of the morning and during driving trips. While some thoughts are unedited, others underwent weeks of revisions.
A quote or a comment follows each pearl. Some of the comments are succinct, but others are elaborate. They are designed to make listeners think and evaluate their life and challenge how they see life.
Framework and Beliefs that underlies the thirty pearls: We are all in a dynamic state of living and conflict.
Living is defined as how we experience life and the lessons learned while living.
Conflict is defined as challenges we encounter while living.
About the Author
The author of these pearls of wisdom is a physician, author of several books, and a parent in his 60s.
Living Pearls: The 13 Living Pearls
The 13 living pearls include:
• Life’s Mission
• Living Life
• Staying Alert
• Life and the Universe
• Our Purpose
• Funny Life
• Excuses
• Wealth and Riches
• Self
• Ageing, and lastly,
• The Living and the Dead
Pearl number 1: Life’s Mission
Do not seek what you want to be; seek what you can accomplish.
Pearl number 2: Living Life
If you are not learning from your experiences, you are not living.
Pearl number 3: Staying Alert
Be alert. Never let anyone define who you are.
Pearl number 4: Life and the Universe
Like the universe, life only gets more complex with time.
Pearl number 5: Our Purpose
We are channels through which the universe expresses its will.
Pearl number 6: Path
In the long run, everyone follows their interests.
Pearl number 7: Excuses
Look for reasons to get things done, not excuses to avoid getting things done.
Pearl number 8: Funny Life
Life is so funny—it is over as soon as you figure it out.
Pearl number 9: Wealth and Riches
There are more wealth resources in the mind than there are on Earth.
Pearl number 10: Self
People think less of themselves than others think of them.
Pearl number 11: Ageing
As we age, it becomes clearer that we cannot control many things, so we let them happen.
Pearl number 12: Dying
A time comes in a man’s life when he discovers what he would die for.
Pearl number 13: The Living and the Dead
Don't pity the dead; pity the living.
Conflict Pearls: The 17 Conflict Pearls
The 17 conflicts pearls include:
• Problem-solving
• Regrets
• A-line
• Values
• Glass half empty
• Advice
• True love
• Vanity
• Doing things
• Pleasing people
• Detractors
• Unappreciative people
• setback
• Haters
• You and the world
• Space
• Neck
• Determination
Pearl number 14: Problem-solving
When something appears too hard, tackle it from the side.
Pearl number 15: Regrets
We regret the things we know we should have done but failed to do.
Pearl number 16: Drawing a line
To draw a line, you must offend someone.
Pearl number 17: Glass half-empty
What we did not do for people is more significant than what we did for them.
Pearl number 18: Advice
People’s advice is based on their lived experiences, and it might not work for you.
Pearl number 19: True love
Someone who truly loves you will forgive all your transgressions.
Pearl number 20: Vanity
Over time, everything becomes useless.
Pearl number 21: Haters
People who hate you will always find a reason to justify their hatred.
Pearl number 22: Doing Things
Everything seems easy after it’s finished.
Pearl number 23: Pleasing People
Why die for anybody when Jesus already died for all?
Pearl number 24: Detractors
Your very best will never be enough for your detractors.
Pearl number 25: Unappreciative People
Make things easy for people, and they think things are easy everywhere they go.
Pearl number 26: Setbacks
Setbacks drive us to up our game.
Pearl number 27: You and the World
If you do not explain yourself, you will often be misunderstood. If you explain yourself, though, you will surely be misunderstood.
Pearl number 28: Space
Giving people space to exist might not be enough—they might want to run you over.
Pearl number 29: Neck
Just because you spared someone’s neck when you should have cut it off does not mean they will spare yours.
Pearl number 30: Determination
Your detractors can delay your progress but should never stop your determination.
