Award Winners Jeff Waxman, Chad L. Coleman, Catherine Curtin, Greg Cergol Honored at the 25th Long Island Intl Film Fest

LIIFE 2022 a LIIFE 2022 honorees Chad and Kevin

Top Films and Film Professionals Recognized and Honored at 25th Anniversary Film Festival and Expo Finale

Awards were given to Producer Jeff Waxman (Don't Look Up, John Wick, Narc), Actor Catherine Curtin, Actor Chad L. Coleman (The Wire, All American, The Walking Dead) and the top films and filmmakers.” — PR

BELLMORE, NY, USA, July 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, July 17th discerning film aficionados across Long Island gathered at the historic Bellmore Movies located at 222 Pettit Ave, Bellmore, NY as Producer Jeff Waxman (Don't Look Up, John Wick, Narc) received the “Excellence in Film & TV” award, Actor Catherine Curtin (Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things) received the “Excellence in Creative Achievement” award, Actor Chad L. Coleman (The Wire, All American, The Walking Dead) received the “Inspirational Work in the Sci-Fi Genre” award and long time Channel 4 WNBC-TV Newscaster Greg Cergol received the “Excellence in Newscasting” award at the closing ceremony of the 25th Anniversary presentation of the Long Island International Film Expo . Ms. Curtin, Mr. Coleman and Mr. Cergol all appeared in person to accept their recognition.Hosted by Kevin Brown (30 Rock) with presenters Lukas Hassel (The Blacklist), Sal Rendino (Billions), Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead), Tara Westwood (The Grudge) and others, the LIIFE closing ceremony also featured, in person, many of the fine actors, directors, producers of the incredible films that were shown all week.For this, the 25th anniversary, LIIFE was proud to feature 22 films made by Long Islanders, 12 World Premieres, 4 US Premieres, 39 New York Premieres, 36 Long Island Premieres, and Films from 12 countries! There were also 40 Female Directors, a record for LIIFE.Long Island International Film Expo 2022Winners and Nominees and HonoreesStudent Film WinnersBest Student Film – PeachesBest Actor - Professional Therapy - Jeremy ListerBest Actress - Writer’s Block - Nik NotoBest Story - EmbryoBest Editing - The Prague ConspiracyBest Director - Peaches - Dir. Benjamin HuntBest Cinematography - The Prague ConspiracyScreenplay Winner and Runner UpsTyphoid Maria - WinnerStreetball Is Life - Runner upChiro Killer - Runner UpMidnight Madness WinnerTruckedHonoreesJeff Waxman - Excellence in Film And TVCatherine Curtin - Excellence in Creative AchievementGreg Cergol - Excellence in BroadcastingSpecial Recognition AwardsAlan Fortunoff Humanitarian Film Award - Hot Water on Long IslandJury Award Best Animation - BillyMarc Stein Comedy Award - AdamInspirational Work in the Sci Fi Genre - Chad L. ColemanWinners and NomineesBest FeatureMontauk77NatalieMarijuana MinutesDelivering HopeDear AudreyBest ShortEurekaWest Virginian StarfishLittle Drummer BoyYou are MineThe BridgeBest DirectorThe Little Drummer Boy - John GrayThe Wound - Sahar NourmonavarYou are Mine - Adi WojaczekThe West Virginian Starfish - Hyten Davidson and Tommy MartinRising Lotus - Gurinder J. SinghBest International FilmAnnavespaThe WoundYou are MineDear AudreyCall Me LinaBest Documentary FeatureDelivering HopeHot Water on Long IslandCycle of MemoryDevils Among AngelsDear AudreyBest Documentary ShortHeirloomThe ShaveThe Girl with the AccentWhy Is My Grandfather’s Bed in Our Living Room?Sound of MemoriesBest ActorSold - Dutch WelchThe Little Drummer Boy - Xander BerkeleyParrot - Ian Morrison - runner upDefense Contract - Matt RoszakHudson Falls - Richard KindBest ActressRemovable - Yi LiuMarijuana Minutes - Becca DeMarco - runner upHudson Falls - Tara WestwoodThe West Virginian Starfish - Melanie McNultyDivorce Diaries - Michele Marie TrainaBest StoryLittle Drummer BoyWest Virginian StarfishThe BridgeThe WoundRemovableBest Music VideoLoboDru Serkes - StormyTied Up in SongSpun - A Music VideoWhen It All Goes DownBest Long Island FilmMontauk77Even the Darkness Has ArmsDomestic BlissLaunch at ParadiseHarbor MeBest Horror FilmGolemDomestic BlissEven the Darkness has ArmsSomething Wrong with PaulCook With HeartBest EpisodicLeft of the DialHow to Hack Birth ControlDivorce DiariesHudson FallsBest CinematographyGolemThe BridgeEurekaRising LotusSoldBest EditingSubscribedLittle Drummer Boy$tack$The Girl Who Is Selling FishHow to Hack Birth ControlBest Art DirectionDomestic BlissGolemThe Sands of TimeThe CallSoldAudience ChoiceUFO ClubFounders Henry Stampfel, Debra Markowitz and Anne Stampfel were surprised with a Founders Award for creating LIIFE 25 years ago and presented by LIFTF Board Member Lindsay Serrano and advisor's Kory Diskin and Trish Appello with a tribute reel by LIIFE Technical Director Manny Serrano.The Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE) is the premier filmmaker community on Long Island, and one of the most respected festivals of its kind in the world; showing almost 125 independent films in many different genres each year. Sponsored by the Long Island Film-TV Foundation (LIFTF), the County of Nassau, the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency and Gold Coast Studios, this year the 25th Anniversary installment was held from July 13th - July 17th, 2022 at the historic Bellmore Movies and featured panels, networking forums and films from around the globe.Festivals of the past have included such luminaries as the late Danny Aiello and Ed Asner, Robert Clohessy, Abigail Hawk, Ralph Macchio, John Amos, Daniel Baldwin, Ally Sheedy, Cathy Moriarty, Steve Buscemi, Ed Burns, William Sadler, Ilene Kristen, and so many more.LIIFE has become a must attend festival for filmmakers of all levels with local and foreign film screenings, celebrity appearances, entertaining and informative panels, a star-studded awards ceremony, Q & A with filmmakers from the world over and networking galore. 