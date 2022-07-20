Global Electric Massagers Market Is Expected to Reach $7.9 billion by 2031: AMR

Surge in the beauty industry, increase in awareness among individuals to give necessary attention to physical wellbeing, increase in the standard of living among people, and growth of the online retail platforms are expected to drive the growth of the global electric massagers market. Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held the dominating market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland , OR, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric massagers market generated$4.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Surge in the beauty industry, increase in awareness among individuals to give necessary attention to physical wellbeing, increase in the standard of living among people, and growth of the online retail platforms are expected to drive the growth of the global electric massagers market. On the other hand, availability of alternatives is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in electric massagers are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global electric massagers market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of all spas and saloons in various countries, which adversely dropped the demand for massage and therapies. This was due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government, in order to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.



The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global electric massagers market based on type, end user, distribution channel and region.

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-third of the global market. The residential segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The online sales channel, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global electric massagers market report include Dr. Physio, LG Electronics Inc., LURACO Technologies Corporation, Medisana GmbH, MedMassager, Omron Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

