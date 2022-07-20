Molecular Diagnostics Market Top Key Players, Business Analysis, Regional Outlook and Worldwide Demand in 2030
Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising usage of POC diagnostic tests are key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global molecular diagnostics market size was USD 19.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and increased use of point-of-care diagnostic tests are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostic testing technologies offer various benefits over traditional diagnostic procedures including better prices, improved efficiency, and potential to provide quick data for decision-making.
However, unfavorable reimbursement condition is expected to restrain market revenue growth to some extent throughout the forecast period. Regulations, such as Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act altered dynamics of health services and funding in the U.S., and other countries, are experiencing financial difficulties as well. Medicare in the U.S. recently modified reimbursement mechanisms for a number of in vitro diagnostic procedures including molecular diagnostic tests.
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Molecular Diagnostics Market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Molecular Diagnostics Market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2030
Some Key Highlights from the Report :
By product & service, the reagent & kits segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to high popularity of these items by end-use to their regular use.
By technology, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This may be ascribed to increased use of PCR in proteomics and genomics, as well as use of RT-PCR in COVID-19 test, PCR equipment automation, and advent of sophisticated technologies such as qRT-PCR.
The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Highly developed healthcare system in the U.S. and Canada, presence of numerous prominent national clinical laboratories, and simple access to technologically sophisticated instruments all contribute to revenue growth of the North American molecular diagnostics market.
This research allows the business owners/individuals/ stakeholders to collect decisive information about market segmentation based on product category, usage and sale volume across the various geographical regions. Business stakeholders can prepare effective expansion plan by using the statistics on market share, size and the growth rate discussed in the report.
Competition in the Molecular Diagnostics Market :
The Helicopter market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: Abbott Laboratories, BioMérieux SA, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Qiagen, Quidel Corporation, and Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Segmented the global Molecular Diagnostics Market :
Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular diagnostics market based on product & service, technology, application, end-use, test location, and region:
Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Reagent & Kits
Instruments
Software & Service
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing
DNA Microarray
Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Infectious Diseases
COVID-19
Hepatitis
Clostridium Difficile
Tuberculosis (TB) and Drug-resistant TB
HIV
Meningitis
Influenza
HPV
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
Others
Oncology
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Blood Cancer
Lung Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Hospital & Clinics
Diagnostics Centers
Others
Test Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Point-of-Care
Self-testing or Over the Counter
Central Laboratories
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
