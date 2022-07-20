Molecular Diagnostics Market Top Key Players, Business Analysis, Regional Outlook and Worldwide Demand in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising usage of POC diagnostic tests are key factors driving market revenue growth

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size – USD 19.86 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.4%, Market Trends – Changing technological landscape in is driving demand for molecular diagnostics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global molecular diagnostics market size was USD 19.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and increased use of point-of-care diagnostic tests are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostic testing technologies offer various benefits over traditional diagnostic procedures including better prices, improved efficiency, and potential to provide quick data for decision-making.

However, unfavorable reimbursement condition is expected to restrain market revenue growth to some extent throughout the forecast period. Regulations, such as Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act altered dynamics of health services and funding in the U.S., and other countries, are experiencing financial difficulties as well. Medicare in the U.S. recently modified reimbursement mechanisms for a number of in vitro diagnostic procedures including molecular diagnostic tests.

Request a Sample of Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report with Analysis of Key Players at @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/113

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Molecular Diagnostics Market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Molecular Diagnostics Market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2030

Sample Reports Provides :

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size & Share Estimation and Forecast

Molecular Diagnostics Market Intelligence & Market Opportunity Assessment

Competitor Benchmarking

Competitive Landscape Study

Extensive market scope covering all major offerings in the ecosystem

In-depth analysis for all the countries covered in each report

Current and upcoming trends impact analysis

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

By product & service, the reagent & kits segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to high popularity of these items by end-use to their regular use.

By technology, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This may be ascribed to increased use of PCR in proteomics and genomics, as well as use of RT-PCR in COVID-19 test, PCR equipment automation, and advent of sophisticated technologies such as qRT-PCR.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Highly developed healthcare system in the U.S. and Canada, presence of numerous prominent national clinical laboratories, and simple access to technologically sophisticated instruments all contribute to revenue growth of the North American molecular diagnostics market.

Need More Information? Browse More About This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-market

This research allows the business owners/individuals/ stakeholders to collect decisive information about market segmentation based on product category, usage and sale volume across the various geographical regions. Business stakeholders can prepare effective expansion plan by using the statistics on market share, size and the growth rate discussed in the report.

Competition in the Molecular Diagnostics Market :

The Helicopter market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: Abbott Laboratories, BioMérieux SA, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Qiagen, Quidel Corporation, and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Segmented the global Molecular Diagnostics Market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular diagnostics market based on product & service, technology, application, end-use, test location, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Reagent & Kits

Instruments

Software & Service

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing

DNA Microarray

Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infectious Diseases

COVID-19

Hepatitis

Clostridium Difficile

Tuberculosis (TB) and Drug-resistant TB

HIV

Meningitis

Influenza

HPV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Others

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospital & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Test Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Point-of-Care

Self-testing or Over the Counter

Central Laboratories

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/113

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

This Report Contains Answers To The Following Questions:

What will the market size and growth rate be in the forecast period?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What are the key market trends?

What are the significant segments operating in the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

What are projections of the industry considering capacity, production, and production value?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

How big is the opportunity for the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

How much is the Molecular Diagnostics Market worth?

Who are the major players operating in the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

Other Trending Report :

automotive smart tire market

hypersonic technology market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.