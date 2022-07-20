Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Shooting On Route 295 In Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning in Anne Arundel County.

At about 2:45 a.m., troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of Maryland Route 295 at West Nursery Road. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, a 21-year-old male, was driving a gold Acura TLX south on Route 295 when someone traveling in a gray Nissan Armada shot at his vehicle.

The victim, who was shot at least once, exited his vehicle while it was still in motion on West Nursery Road. The Acura, which now had no passengers in it, continued to travel up the exit ramp off Route 295 and across West Nursery Road onto another ramp to southbound Route 295 before striking a guardrail on the ramp. That victim walked to a nearby convenience store in the 800 block of Pinnacle Drive. He was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the circumstances surrounding the events which led up to the shooting are uncertain at this time. The exit ramp at Route 295 South and West Nursery Road were closed until about 8:20 a.m. following the shooting.

Detectives from the Criminal Enforcement Division Southern Region will be conducting the investigation with assistance from the Glen Burnie Barrack and the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

The case remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

