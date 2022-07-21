Adesh Chaurasia’s Stance On The Ever-Changing Mould Of Childhood For Those Growing Up With Artificial Intelligence

Adesh stresses on the importance of establishing a strong foundation in the digital world by getting kids acquainted early.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adesh Chaurasia has been a strong believer in the contribution of technology to developing the future of our society. And we can't deny the extent of digitization we get to experience in our daily lives. Mr. Chaurasia being an active supporter of the current generation expresses his gratitude towards the advancement of various technologies, and encourages the role it will play in shaping the young minds of our children.

Elaborating on this Mr. Chaurasia believes that, with rapid transformations in technology, it is no wonder that childhood for today’s kids hits differently than it did a few years ago. From having advanced innovations at their disposal to interacting with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms from a young age, the way children act, react, and respond has been greatly affected.

Besides pondering over the impacts of these AI technologies on children, it is essential that parents understand and balance their kids’ urge to explore this world and introduce it to them while prioritizing their wellbeing and keeping in mind how it could have an impact on their mental and emotional welfare.

Furthermore, Mr. Chaurasia believes that owing to the pandemic hit, it was nearly impossible to have any child away from AI innovations, let alone keep a track of them. Whether it is their online classes or the use of learning management systems (LMS), or online discussion forums, these everyday interactions take children steps ahead to getting closer to AI systems. Apart from helping them drive excellence with their usage, these systems have also led students to be entirely dependent on their existence and usage".

Mr. Adesh Chaurasia, who stresses the importance of establishing a strong foundation from childhood by getting kids acquainted with the digital world, said, “With the enlarging boom of the digital age and the growing demand for AI-related skills, parents are committed to having their children learn the ins and outs of Artificial intelligence literacy from an early age.”

“Moreover, the overachieving and inspiring stories of young children on social media have flourished the internet with AI trends, with several blogs and articles on why AI is important for kids from as young as 6 years old. Numerous eLearning platforms stress the requirement for Artificial Intelligence curricula for early education and development of children”, Mr. Chaurasia added.

Interestingly, child-centered AI has been taken into consideration to maximize the learning and developmental opportunities for children while acknowledging their safety to provide them with training and build their cognitive skills and critical thinking.

Mr. Adesh Chaurasia, who is keen and passionate about uplifting women and children with technological advancements to support their personal and professional progress, emphasizes the urgency towards providing children with a protective environment to explore AI literacy to the best of their capabilities, while also easing the extensive pressure on them to perform exceptionally well or develop in-demand skills from an age where they are supposed to feel comfortable and carefree while playing on the ground.

Adesh Chaurasia serves as the Director at ARC Vastu Nirman Private Limited and played a significant role in the company's global expansion. He is well-known for his commercial acumen and leadership abilities all around the world. Many entrepreneurs have tried to emulate his principles and thought processes, in their businesses. Therefore considering all the factors, we can't deny his influence on the future of entrepreneurship in India.