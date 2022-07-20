Global Naloxone Market to surpass US$ 2,460.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global naloxone market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,118.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Naloxone Market:

Key trends in the market include favorable reimbursement scenarios, increasing research and development activities, and increasing product launches or approvals.

Reimbursement scenario for drugs play a major role in adoption of high cost products in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. Therefore, favorable reimbursements for naloxone products is expected to fuel growth of the global naloxone market over forecast period. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, from January to September 2018, Medicaid reimbursement claims related to naloxone were processed from 260 outpatient pharmacies in New Mexico. Moreover, according to Kaleo, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, all the commercially insured patients in the 50 sates of U.S. has to pay nothing out of pocket for EVZIO (naloxone hydrochloride injection).

Market players are involved in research and development activities in naloxone, which is expected to drive growth of the global naloxone market over the forecast period. For instance, in January, 2021, Pfizer Inc., a U.S.-based multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation completed Phase 1 clinical trial of Naloxone 5 mg intramuscular auto injector. The study aimed to compare the safety and bioavailability of single naloxone 5 mg auto injector intramuscular injection (IM) with a single 2 mg IM injection and to a single 2 mg bolus intravenous injection in healthy adult participants.

Market players are involved in product launches and approvals, which is expected to drive growth of the global naloxone market. For instance, in December 2021, Sandoz AG, a Novartis division, launched generic Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride) nasal spray (4mg) in the U.S. This spray can be utilized to reverse opioid overdose.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1804

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing launches of online platforms for naloxone by market players is expected to augment the market growth over forecast period. For instance, in May, 2018, ADAPT Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Emergent Biosolutions Inc., launched NARCANDirect.com, an online platform for purchasers of NARCAN Nasal Spray (NARCAN). On the direct purchase of NARCAN (naloxone HCl) nasal spray, the company will provide a discount of 40%.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global naloxone market include Viatris Inc., Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Akorn Operating Company LLC, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Indivior Plc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kern Pharma, S.L., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mundipharma International Limited, and Kaleo, Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1804

Market Segmentation:

Global Naloxone Market, By Strength: 2.0 mg/0.1 ml and 4.0 mg/ml 1 mg/ml 0.4 mg/ml Others (Naloxone 2mg/2 ml vial, etc.)

Global Naloxone Market, By Route of Administration: Intranasal Intramuscular/Subcutaneous Intravenous

Global Naloxone Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Public Hospitals Private Hospitals Clinics (Including Addiction Clinics) Retail Pharmacies Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Military Facilities Miscellaneous Facilities Online Pharmacies Others (long-term care facilities, etc.)

Global Naloxone Market , By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

U.S. Naloxone Market, by Drug Type (Branded and Generic), by Route of Administration (Intranasal Administration, Intramuscular Administration, Intravenous Administration, and others), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Narcotics Analgesics Market by Product Type (Agonist (Codeine, Fentanyl, Meperidine, Methadone, Morphine, Hydrocodone, Diphenoxylate, Methylphenidate, Oxymorphone, Hydromorphone, Oxycodone) and Antagonist (Buprenorphine, Naloxone, Naltrexone, Methylnaltrexone, Nalbuphine)), by Application (Pain Management (Neuropathic Pain, Migraine, Back Pain, Osteoarthritis, Cancer Pain, Others), Cough Treatment and Diarrhea Treatment), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com