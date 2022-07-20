Merck & Co., Roche, and BMS Among Leading Players in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market | GlobalData Plc

Merck & Co. currently holds the position as the market leader based on the success of its agent Keytruda in multiple patient populations and across the 8MM

The "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report offered by GlobalData provides an overview of NSCLC including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines. Additionally, the report analyses topline NSCLC market revenue, the annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.



The sales of NSCLC therapeutics totaled $19.2 billion in 2019 in the 8MM. The market is anticipated to experience growth at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2029. This growth is driven by the anticipated approval and launch of 29 pipeline therapies, in addition to label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM.

NSCLC Drugs Market Drivers

GlobalData anticipates the launch of 29 pipeline products across the 8MM: abivertinib, sotorasib, amivantamab, AZD3759, bintrafusp alfa, BPI-7711, Cabometyx, camrelizumab, canakinumab, cemiplimab, CS-1001, D-0316, Enhertu, ensartinib, HS-10296, lazertinib, Lenvima, Lynparza, mobocertinib, Tedopi, pyrotinib, repotrectinib, SAR408701, savolitinib, sintilimab, sitravatinib, tiragolumab, tislelizumab, and toripalimab. Several of these agents have demonstrated impressive clinical efficacy and are positioned to tackle unmet clinical needs in the treatment of NSCLC. GlobalData anticipates the launch of these agents to be the major driver of market growth across the 8MM.

Furthermore, KOLs are enthusiastic about clinical data demonstrating the efficacy of the first-in-class agents expected to enter the pipeline and novel combinatorial regimens to boost the efficacy of IO approaches. The increasing use of targeted agents and IO will gradually replace the use of generic chemotherapies in the metastatic setting, and eventually in the earlier settings during the forecast period. These factors will act as a major driver of market growth.

NSCLC Market - Unmet Needs and Opportunities Assessment

The treatment of NSCLC is characterized by a significant level of unmet need despite progress in recent years in the treatment and personalization of therapy options. Unmet needs include both environmental and clinical needs and have been highlighted by KOLs across the 8MM. Specifically, the development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors for an array of distinct molecular aberrations, in addition to the introduction of checkpoint inhibitors in the first-line metastatic setting, have led to sustained and durable responses for patients with advanced disease.

NSCLC Market - Pipeline Assessment

The late-stage NSCLC pipeline demonstrates strong innovation in the field. A total of 29 agents are in late-stage clinical development (defined as a Phase III or potentially pivotal Phase II trial) and are expected to launch during the forecast period of 2019-2029 across the 8MM. Specific examples include novel agents targeting EGFR, ALK, and ROS1 mutations. In the immunotherapy space, there are also significant developments with several companies focusing their R&D strategies on developing combinatorial regimens of either targeted or immunomodulatory agents with checkpoint inhibitors, in the first-line or second-line settings. This strategy aims to further improve efficacy observed with ICIs with or without chemotherapy in patients with NSCLC and to steal market share in a particularly large and lucrative patient population.

NSCLC Market - Competitive Landscape

The current marketed drug landscape in NSCLC includes a mix of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and chemotherapies. In terms of classes of agents, TKIs and ICIs dominate the market. The NSCLC market can also be differentiated based on histology, as the squamous setting is largely dominated by ICIs compared to the non-squamous setting, which includes a mix of both TKIs and ICIs.

The current major players in NSCLC are Merck & Co., Roche, BMS, AstraZeneca, and Eli Lilly. Each player has either a single very successful agent or a successful portfolio in NSCLC. Specifically, each has developed and successfully commercialized drugs that either occupy a best-in-class status, often utilizing a first-to-market advantage, and have successfully innovated in a large patient population.

Leading Companies in the NSCLC Market

Merck & Co.

Roche

BMS

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

NSCLC Market Report Scope

Overview of NSCLC including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline NSCLC market revenue, the annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting NSCLC therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global NSCLC market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



NSCLC Drugs Market Overview

Market Size 2019 $19.2 billion CAGR (2019-2029) >5% Leading Companies Merck & Co., Roche, BMS, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Others

