Cardiovascular Devices Market Growth 2022-27: Global Report, Size, Industry Share, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Cardiovascular Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cardiovascular devices market reached a value of US$ 51.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 77.92 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027.

Cardiovascular devices refer to equipment used to diagnose and treat heart diseases and related health disorders. These devices help in disease examination and surgical interventions. In recent years, the introduction of advanced implantable cardiovascular devices has augmented the demand for cardiovascular devices.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing prevalence of chronic heart diseases and sedentary lifestyles. Additionally, the rising geriatric population is fueling the market growth as they are more susceptible to heart disorders. Besides this, the adoption of compact and portable home healthcare devices is also escalating the product demand. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced product variants integrated with advanced technologies and heart monitoring capabilities has positively influenced the market growth. Moreover, the extensive research and development (R&D) activities by key market players, rapid technological advancements, and the shifting preferences toward minimally invasive (MI) procedures are some of the other growth-inducing factors.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cardiovascular-devices-market/requestsample

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, General Electric Company, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers GmbH (Siemens AG) and Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation (Terumo Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, device type, application and end user.

Breakup by Device Type:

• Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

o Electrocardiogram (ECG)

o Remote Cardiac Monitoring

o Others

• Therapeutic and Surgical Devices

o Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices

o Catheter

o Stents

o Heart Valves

o Others

Breakup by Application:

• Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

• Cardiac Arrhythmia

• Heart Failure

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3qOJmXc

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Railway Traction Motor Market Report: https://bit.ly/3cf5d5Y

Genetic Testing Market Report: https://bit.ly/3RL832J

Industrial Lighting Market Report: https://bit.ly/3cm8CzL

Analytical Instrumentation Market Report: https://bit.ly/3B1pS7V

Biotechnology Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/y4yubzj8

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/s2anfutb

Vehicle Electrification Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/2cjd8w3s

Satellite Bus Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/2t7km67u

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.