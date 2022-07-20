New State-of-the-Art Professional Paint Touch-up System by AutoRecon Supply Revolutionizes Auto Industry Repairs

State-of-the-Art Professional Paint Touch-up System by AutoRecon Supply Revolutionizes Auto Industry Repairs AutoRecon’s professional paint touch up and reconditioning system is backed by 30 years of research, product development and training to ensure paint chips are repaired quickly, easily and at a fraction of the cost.

The new state-of-the-art paint touch-up system will revolutionize the way the automotive industry makes cosmetic paint repairs.

JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoRecon Supply, an Iowa based company supporting the automotive reconditioning industry, has introduced a new state-of-the-art paint touch-up system exclusively for auto dealers, repair shops, detailing shops and mobile reconditioners, and it will revolutionize the way the automotive industry makes cosmetic paint repairs.

AutoRecon’s professional paint touch up and reconditioning system is backed by 30 years of research, product development and training to ensure paint chips are repaired quickly, easily and at a fraction of the cost. The paint touch-up system allows professionals to work faster than anything on the market and is priced as one of the most affordable systems available.

The AutoRecon system provides the products professionals need to make permanent paint chip repairs, and professional touch-ups with outstanding color match. The system is low cost, easy to use and is backed by an incredible support program.

AutoRecon has one of the industry's most innovative training and consulting programs ensuring your success in providing quality paint chip repair. Whether you need technician training, production elevation or a reconditioning implementation plan, AutoRecon has the experience and systems in place to help make the changes you want and need for small or large operations.

For information on the new AutoRecon system, visit autoreconsupply.com.