Clean Room Robots Market Size Hit USD 12.06 Billion in 2028, Increased demand from electronics industry

Clean Room Robots Market Size – USD 4.81 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – High demand from electronics industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean room robot market is witnessing increased growth due to high demand from both consumer and medical electronic industries

The global clean room robots market size is expected to reach USD 12.06 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Clean room robot market revenue growth is driven significantly by high demand for contaminant-free equipment, machines, and environment. Clean room robot fulfils the required cleanroom standard which makes it useful in medical and pharmaceutical cleanrooms where there is a need for limited human contact and exposure to contaminants.

Cleanroom robots controls and prevent dust, vapors, airborne particles and moisture from entering and contaminating the room and equipment. Guidelines laid down by the Government have forced companies to adopt clean room robots. For instance, FDA recommends that in pharmaceutical industry, areas adjacent to aseptic processing line must meet at least ISO Class 7 standards. These standards are ensuring the growth of the market.

High demand for clean room robots in the electronic industry is another factor driving market revenue growth. Semiconductor industry uses thin film technology to manufacture sensors and microprocessors, and even single particle of dust can render the product useless. This is encouraging companies to adopt clean room robots to minimize risks and reduce overall losses.

Some major players in the global market include KUKA, Denso, FANUC, ABB Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, EPSON, Aerotech, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI, and Yamaha.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In October 2020, ABB introduced cleanroom version of IRB 1100 robots. The robot features include sealed body and hygienic paint to prevent leakage of contaminants such as oil, particles, and grease, and is suitable for applications in electronics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, semiconductors, and solar panel manufacturing.

• SCARA robots are popular for small-scale robotic application in cleanrooms. These robots offer substantial rigidity for robots in vertical direction, flexibility in horizontal plane, and are also more cost-effective. This type of robot is preferred due to ruggedness, speed, and durability, and these are advantages of SCARA robots driving robust demand.

• Robotic arms are highly accurate and precise and improve production capacity in the manufacturing sector. However, robotic arms are among the most expensive components and designs can be complex and time-consuming to manufacture. Robotic arms consist of motors, sensors, and drives, and provide maximum water and dust resistance.

• Electrical and electronics segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2020 as most computer processors in the electronics industry are subjected to intense vacuum, ultraviolet rays, and high energy plasmas, which are not human-friendly. The potential risks and increasing focus on workforce safety is driving rapid demand for clean room robots. Increased production of wafers, chips, and sensors require clean environments, which is further driving demand for clean room robots.

• Cleanroom robots market in North America accounted for a significantly larger revenue share than other regional markets in 2020, attributed to high adoption of advanced technologies, increasing research & development activities in pharmaceutical industries, particularly associated with new drug discovery, and high demand for convenience food. Additionally, presence of leading aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman is causative of rapidly rising demand for cleanroom robots in North America.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global clean room robots market based on type, component, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Collaborative Robots

Cartesian Robots

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Robotic Arm

Sensors

Motors

Controllers

Power Supply

Drives

Pneumatic

Electric

End Effectors

Vacuum Cups

Grippers

Clamps

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food and Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

Aerospace

Optics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

