AUTHOR RACHEL G. CARRINGTON SHARES HER LIFE-CHANGING MEMOIR
Rachel G. Carrington pens her joys and sorrows in The Early Years: A MemoirTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life truly is a bittersweet experience, and this is not an exception for Rachel G. Carrington, as she writes about her joys and sorrows in the first book of a series, The Early Years: A Memoir.
The Early Years: A Memoir was first published at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the first book in a series, it naturally begins when Carrington was only coming of age, facing real-life opportunities that could change the course of her life forever.
She writes about finding the love of her life in such an imperfect state and their life together that was filled with encounters and disappointments but ultimately with radiance, too.
In an interview with Ric Bratton, Carrington says that the book came to be after she got a lot of encouragement from her family to have some pages of her journal in print and be distributed to them. She also mentions how some of her friends urged her to write a book so they could read her works as she wrote short stories exclusively for her family.
The Early Years: A Memoir inspires its readers in a way that Carrington’s life is not the most picture-perfect, which many can relate to and find strength in the fact that they, too, can make it. It is like a hug in pages, a perfect gift for family, friends, and even strangers.
For more information about the book and author, The Early Years is available on Amazon as well as on Carrington’s website at https://www.rachelgcarrington.co/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here