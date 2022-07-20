In-Vitro Diagnostics Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investment in R&D in molecular diagnostics, new product development, and rising prevalence of targeted diseases are some key factors driving market

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size – USD 83.37 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market size is expected to reach USD 118.44 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In-vitro diagnostics market revenue growth is due to increased investment in research & development in genomics and proteomics, and rising prevalence of targeted diseases.Rapid increase in geriatric population globally, rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyle-related diseases and conditions, and rise in infectious diseases rates are other factors driving revenue growth of the global market.

The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Research Report provides key analysis on the market status of the In-Vitro Diagnostics with the best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report also calculates the market size, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, cost structure, and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments and Browse Market data Tables

Some Key Highlights

In July 2021, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched Interleukin-6 (IL-6) reagent pack, which is the latest addition to Ortho's critical care blood testing menu. Ortho is one of the world’s leading in-vitro diagnostic companies and is available in the EU countries and several LATAM and APAC countries. The test is used to detect and evaluate inflammatory diseases, including auto-immune disorders, sepsis, and severe respiratory infections from COVID-19.

Reagent segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. These kits and reagents are first-line testing devices for at-home consumer-friendly glucose monitoring and pregnancy tests and an alternative to more complex automated laboratory-based systems. Increase in production of rapid, sensitive devices, which offer more accurate results is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Sysmex Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-vitro diagnostics market on the basis of product, devices, application, technique, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Fully Automated Instruments

Semi-Automated Instruments

Data Management Software

Services

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reusable IVD Devices

Disposable IVD Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal Disease

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiac Disease

Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics

HIV/AIDS

Nephrological Disease

Others

In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Regional Analysis for In-Vitro Diagnostics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The objective of the study is to define the In-Vitro Diagnostics market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market.



