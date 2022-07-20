Glucosamine Market Demand and Trend 2028 | Increasing Use of Glucosamine Supplements in Treatment of Joint Disorders

Reports And Data

Global Glucosamine Market - North America Is Expected To Account For Largest Revenue Share During The Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global glucosamine market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, rising burden of joint problems such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and gout, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, and increasing demand for nutritional and dietary supplements, mainly among health-oriented consumers are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Glucosamine is an amino sugar produced naturally in the human body. It surrounds the joints in the form of a cushion to render support to it. Glucosamine, which is also found in seashells, can be commercially produced by fermentation of grains such as wheat or corn or hydrolysis of shellfish exoskeletons. Synthetically produced glucosamine is known to have a wide range of medical uses. Glucosamine, in combination with chondroitin, is widely used in the treatment of people with joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Glucosamine hydrochloride is one of the most common forms of glucosamine that is used to treat conditions such as joint pain, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, glaucoma, and temporomandibular disorder (TMD). Glucosamine chondroitin, glucosamine sulfate, and N-acetyl glucosamine are other commonly sold forms of glucosamine.

Top Players in the Global Glucosamine Market:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cargill, NOW Health Group, Inc., Mylan N.V., Health World Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Atlina Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Schiff Nutrition International, Inc., Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Pharma Base S.A., CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., TSI Health Sciences, Inc., CellMark USA LLC, Wellable Marine Biotech Holding Limited, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, G.T.C. Union Group Ltd., and Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Market Growth

The global glucosamine market growth is significantly driven by growing usage of glucosamine supplements including glucosamine tablets or capsules to treat severe joint disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis and other chronic conditions. Increasing prevalence of joint disorders, particularly among the elderly, rising awareness about bone and joint health, and increasing medical research & development activities involving glucosamine are other major factors responsible for the global market growth.

Oral usage of glucosamine sulfate could possibly lead to various problems such as nausea, heartburn, diarrhea, constipation, drowsiness, skin reactions, and headache. Moreover, it is not suitable for individuals with asthma, diabetes, or shellfish allergies. Growth of global glucosamine market is further restrained by growing consumption of some potential glucosamine substitutes such as omega 3 fatty acids, fish liver oil, collagen, and herbal ingredients like turmeric.

Market segmentation based on Form Outlook:

Powder

Tablets

Capsules

Gel

Liquid

Product Type Outlook:

Glucosamine Hydrochloride

N-acetyl glucosamine

Glucosamine Sulfate

Others

Application Outlook:

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Nutritional Supplements

Food & Beverages

Dairy Products

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

