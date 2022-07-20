Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market With Top Countries Data: Growth Opportunities, Leading Players & Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems, significant prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, dystonia and epilepsy

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Size – USD 1,227.5 Million in 2019, DBS Systems Market Growth – CAGR of 8.1%, DBS Devices Market Trends– Rising prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market was valued at USD 1227.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,122.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% according to a new report by Emergen Research. In general, geriatric population suffers from unconscious movements of the body leading to Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and dystonia. In the United States, more than 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, with approximately 10 million people presently living with Parkinson’s disease globally.

The Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Research Report provides key analysis on the market status of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems with the best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report also calculates the market size, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, cost structure, and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments and Browse Market data Tables

Some Key Highlights

Dual channel deep brain stimulation systems product segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.8%, owing to use of advanced technology and safety features like painless management and wireless recharge to reduce tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease

Due to increase in occurrence unconscious body movements especially in the geriatric population across the globe, Parkinson’s disease application segment of the deep brain stimulation systems dominated the market with market share of approximately 39.7%

Approximately, 930,000 people in total are expected to be suffering from the Parkinson’s disease in the United States by the end of 2020. Thus, the demand for deep brain stimulation systems is set to increase significantly in the coming years with advanced features to minimise the tremors accompanying the disease

Abbott received expanded indication from the U.S FDA, in January 2020, for directional deep brain stimulation system to treat Parkinson’s disease. With this approval the associated product will treat effectively not just Parkinson’s disease but also essential tremor

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies

Emergen Research have segmented Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Dual Channel

Single Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Dystonia

Other

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Neurology Centers

Others

In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Regional Analysis for Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The objective of the study is to define the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market.

