Point Of Care Testing Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Demand & Trend Research Report by 2030

Increasing prevalence of target diseases and supportive government policies are major factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 39.80 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Improvement in patient-centric care and emergence of advanced testing kits ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) market size reached USD 39.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in prevalence of target diseases as well as supportive government funding, norms, and regulations are some of the major factors driving POCT market revenue growth.

Target diseases continue to be a major cause of mortality and disability in a number of developing countries. Increased access to appropriate treatment for target diseases is expected to reduce the burden of chronic diseases on hospitals and global economies to a significant extent in future. Although several common diseases can be managed and treated without diagnostic testing, this is not the case for certain diseases, which require a positive diagnostic test before medication can be administered. A number of individuals in developing countries lack access to effective laboratory facilities and diagnostic centers and are reliant on Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics. Rapid progress has been made in recent years as a consequence of increasing funding, technical advancements, and increased awareness regarding necessity of effective diagnostic testing. POC tests for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection, Tuberculosis (TB), and cancer are currently available, and require no equipment or training to major extent.

The Point of Care Testing Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Point of Care Testing market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Point of Care Testing market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Point of Care Testing market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

By product, the glucose monitoring segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Point-of-care glucose monitors enable regular blood glucose monitoring, allowing doctors to develop an appropriate treatment plan. POC tests include Over-the-Counter (OTC) or rapid tests as well as prescription tests for determining blood glucose levels in hospitals and other POC environments. Segment revenue is expected to increase steadily due to rising prevalence of diabetes and development of portable diagnostic equipment over the forecast period. Monitoring glucose levels on a regular basis is critical while treatment of diabetic patients. According to the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial, integrating blood glucose monitoring reduces disease-related complications.

By platform, the Lateral Flow Assays (LFA) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. POC tests based on lateral flow assays are increasingly being employed to replace long, conventional laboratory processes. Cost of these tests is lower since POC diagnostic procedures require less expensive equipment, devices, and personnel training than typical laboratory diagnostic processes. Regulatory bodies, on the other hand, usually need independent confirmation of data, which limits LFA testing to primary screening at the site of therapy.

By end-use, the home care segment is expected to witness fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to an increase in frequency of chronic conditions (which need long-term care and frequent monitoring), increased awareness of home care, and increasing availability of user-friendly and sophisticated point-of-care diagnostic devices.

Point-of-care testing market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Expansion of North American point-of-care testing market is due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing product approvals, and government initiatives to encourage wider use of point-of-care testing kits.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Point of Care Testing market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Point of Care Testing market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Point of Care Testing market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Nova Biomedical, BioMérieux SA, and Trinity Biotech

Emergen Research has segmented the global Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) market on the basis of product, platform, mode of purchase, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Glucose Monitoring Products

Strips

Meters

Lancets & Lancing Devices

COVID-19 Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products

Cardiac Marker Testing Products

Blood Gas/Electrolyte Testing Products

HBA1C Testing Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

HIV Testing Products

Respiratory Infection Testing Products

Hepatitis C Testing Products

Influenza Testing Products

Others

Coagulation Monitoring Products

PT/INR Testing Products

ACT/APTT Testing Products

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

Other Products

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Lateral Flow Assays

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Testing Products

Prescription-Based Testing Products

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospital & Critical Care Centers

Clinical Laboratories

Home Care & Self Testing

Ambulatory Care Facilities

Pharmacies, Retail Clinics & E-commerce Platforms

Others

The Global Point of Care Testing Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Point of Care Testing market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Point of Care Testing market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Point of Care Testing market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Point of Care Testing market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Point of Care Testing Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

