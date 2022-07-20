OUTDOOR TV Market Size Booming Worldwide At A CAGR of 11.50% By 2028 | Business Overview, Future Growth Survey, Latest Key Findings, Top Company Profiles, Business Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast till 2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global OUTDOOR TV Market Size was estimated at USD 288.80 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 618.80 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period.

OUTDOOR TV Market Summary:

Outdoor TV is built to withstand the ever changing temperatures and lighting conditions of the great outdoors. The easy day/night dimming adjustment adapts to any lighting condition, from the brightest mid-day sun by the pool to the darkest night under the cabana. The TV panel offers a scratch resistant, anti-glare surface to provide a bright, crisp picture while reducing the negative effects of unwanted reflections and light sources. The television plays perfectly in a wide operating range from freezing cold 23F to a hot 122F degrees.



The Global OUTDOOR TV Market Size was estimated at USD 288.80 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 618.80 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period.



SunBriteTV

Peerless-AV

SkyVue

Seura

AquaLite TV

MirageVision

Luxurite

Cinios

Samsung

70+ Inch

60-69 Inch

55-59 Inch

50-54 Inch

45-49 Inch

40-44 Inch

35-39 Inch

32-Inch

Commercial

Residential

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

