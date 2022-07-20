Global Whooping Cough Treatment Market to Grow at a Notable CAGR During 2022-2031; Growing Prevalence of Whooping Cough and Lungs Infections Such as Bronchitis, Pneumonia, and Bronchiolitis Worldwide to Propel the Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Global Whooping Cough Treatment Market Research Report by Research Nester are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi-aventis Groupe, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Baxter International, Inc.

According to the UNICEF data, pneumonia kills more children than any other infectious disease, claiming the lives of over 800,000 children under five every year, or around 2,200 every day. This includes over 153,000 newborns. Moreover, acute respiratory infections (ARI) attribute to almost 20% of all deaths of children under the age of 5 years worldwide.

Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Whooping Cough Treatment Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031 which includes the ongoing industry innovations and recent trends being adopted by the major industry players to achieve their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, growth rate, market revenue share, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on five major regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

According to the data by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, there were more than 151,000 cases of pertussis globally. Moreover, pneumonia accounts for 14% of all deaths of children under 5 years old, killing 740,180 children in 2019. The global whooping cough treatment market is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR of over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow on the back of increasing prevalence of whooping cough, along with the rise in lungs infections such as bronchitis, pneumonia, and bronchiolitis worldwide. Whooping cough is a chronic respiratory infection which is common among children. Hence, the global market is projected to grow in the future on the account of increasing birth rate or children population globally. The global fertility level is projected to touch 2.2 live births per woman by 2050.

Furthermore, increasing pervasiveness of respiratory diseases such as asthma is anticipated to boost the global market growth during the forecast period. It was recorded that asthma affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019 and caused 455,000 deaths. The respiratory diseases are caused by pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, smoke, dust, chemicals, allergens, air pollution, and vapors and fumes. The rapid rise in these causes is also predicted to boost the global market growth in the future. According to the World Bank data, 95% of deaths caused by air pollution occur in low- and middle- income countries in 2019. Moreover, unhealthy lifestyle such as lack of physical exercise, smoking, and direct or indirect presence of chemicals all around, is expected to boost the market growth in the future.

Regionally, the global whooping cough treatment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a notable growth in the market during the forecast period on the back of increasing pediatric population across the region. According to the data by the UNICEF, the East Asia and Pacific region is home to one-third of the world’s population and more than one-quarter of the world’s children – around 580 million children in total. Moreover, increasing prevalence of infections such as bronchiolitis across the region is predicted to drive the global market growth in the region during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and more focus of governments on the contagious diseases in the region is anticipated to drive the market growth across the region in the future. According to the data by the WHO, China's government health expenditure has more than tripled since health reforms began in 2009, increasing from 482 billion RMB in 2009 to 1640 billion RMB in 2018.

Moreover, the market in the North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the global market across the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory virus such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) across the region. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in the United States, nearly all children become infected with RSV by age 2, with 75,000 to 125,000 of them hospitalized each year. Globally, RSV affects an estimated 64 million people and causes 160,000 deaths each year. Furthermore, presence of major pharmaceuticals companies, huge healthcare expenditure, and increased R&D activities in the region, are anticipated to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the U.S. health care spending grew 9.7% in 2020, reaching USD 4.1 trillion or USD 12,530 per person. As a share of the nation's Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 19.7 percent.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The market is segmented on the basis of patient type into pediatric, adolescents, adults, and others, out of which, the pediatric segment is expected to hold a notable share among all other segments in the global whooping cough treatment market over the forecast period on account of increasing incidences of whooping cough infection and pneumonia amongst children. In most of the cases, whooping cough leads to pneumonia, which is one of the common diseases the children suffer from. Pneumonia killed 740,180 children under the age of 5 in 2019, accounting for 14% of all deaths of children under five years old but 22% of all deaths in children aged 1 to 5. Moreover, a large number of children in developing countries are at constant risk of infections from bacteria, viruses, and fungi, owing to their weak immune system. Globally, many children live on poor diet, and are malnourished which makes their immune systems weak and disable to fight against the viruses and infections. According to a report by the UNICEF, globally, almost 2 in every 3 children between six months and two years of age are not fed food that supports their rapidly growing bodies and brains. This puts them at risk of poor brain development, weak learning, low immunity, increased infections and, in many cases, death. Such factors are also expected to boost the paediatric segment among all other segments in the global market during the forecast period.

Moreover, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, pediatric clinics, online pharmacy, and others, out of which, the hospitals segment is predicted to gain the largest share among all other sub-segments in the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in hospital expenditure and increased focus of hospitals to provide improved health facilities to patients globally. For instance, in the US, a survey demonstrated that the hospitals are investing more in acute care facilities and renovation projects, the acute care projects which are in progress or in the planning stages accelerated from 16% in 2021 to nearly 24% in 2022. Moreover, the new hospital developments worldwide owing to the increasing number of patients all over the world is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, more than 15,000 healthcare construction projects were in progress in the United States.

The global whooping cough treatment market is also segmented on the basis of drug type.

Global Whooping Cough Treatment Market; Segmentation by Drug Type.

Antibiotics

Cough syrups

Allergy Suppressants

Others





Some of the prominent players and their company profiling mentioned in the report include are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi-aventis Groupe, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Baxter International, Inc. The profiling enfolds growth opportunities, challenges, and market trends, along with the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors.





