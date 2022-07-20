Global Organic Spice Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Organic Spice Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Organic Spice Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the organic spice market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Organic Spice Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic spice market size is expected to reach $37.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. An increase in demand for organic food products is significantly contributing to the organic spice market growth.

The organic spice market consists of sales of organic spices by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are grown without chemicals and preservatives and are not fumigated or irradiated. Organic spices do not include synthetic caking agents or chemical additions and are not farmed with pesticides or genetically altered components (GMOs). From seed to plate, they are kept to the highest standards.

Global Organic Spice Market Trends

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the market. According to the organic spice market overview, the major players in the market are developing innovative products for market growth. For instance, in December 2020, ORCO, an India-based natural products manufacturer, launched a new range of organic condiments and spices for its customers across India. The company has launched 32 new products, adding to its vast portfolio of 100% natural, healthy and certified organic condiments and spices. ORCO spices are free of pesticides and other potentially harmful chemicals. To preserve their natural qualities, color, flavor, and scent, they are hand-ground on a hand mill (chakki).

Global Organic Spice Market Segments

The global organic spice market analysis report is segmented:

By Product: Organic Ginger, Organic Turmeric, Organic Clove, Organic Pepper, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Nutmeg, Organic Mustard Seeds, Others

By Form: Whole, Raw, Powder, Seeds, Others

By Application: Commercial, Household

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online, Others

By Geography: The organic spice global market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Organic Spice Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic spice market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the organic spice global market, organic spice global market share, organic spice global market segments and geographies, organic spice market players, organic spice market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic spice market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Organic Spice Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Rapid Organic Pvt. Ltd., Organic Spices Inc, Yogi Botanicals International, The Spice Hunter, Frontier Co-op, Live Organics, Starwest Botanicals, Rocky Mountain Spice Company, The Spice House, Spices Inc, UK Blending LTD, The Watkins Company, Spice Chain Corporation, McCormick & Company, and Aryan International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

