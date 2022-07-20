Cannabis Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027 | Aphria Inc., Tilray Inc.

Emergen Research Logo

Cannabis Market Trends – Infusion of cannabis in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, tremendous demand from the therapeutic market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cannabis Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The market is being predominantly driven by the growing usage of cannabis for many medicinal and recreational usage and increasing legalization in many countries with proliferating portfolio of end-use products. Rising proven studies suggests supporting the medicinal properties to treat many medical conditions including chronic pain, glaucoma, and poor appetite, nausea, migraines, seizures, and anxiety, among many others have been helping grow its usage amongst the end-users.

There has been a lot of advancement happening in the industry by various key market players to increase market penetration, such as, In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis acquired MedReleaf. The agreement brings together two of Canada’s premier marijuana companies with fully-aligned strategic visions. The company will come together and create a powerful platform for accelerated growth on a global scale. Aurora and MedReleaf teams consider the acquisition to be a vital successful deal in the marijuana industry; low production costs and industry-leading yields can be expected out of this agreement as Aurora’s programmed greenhouses are anticipated to provide industry-leading efficiency and low production costs, delivering sustainably robust margins. MedReleaf’s high-yield cultivation is expected to enhance productivity further and reduce costs across the combined entity’s facilities and widespread distribution channels in Canada and internationally will help the two companies have established distribution agreements in Canada.

The Cannabis market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Cannabis industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/98

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on Compound, THC dominates the industry share attributed to the fact that these compound contains the psychoactive substance in marijuana products and is responsible for the head high feeling. Even though high THC content is better known for its mind-altering euphoria, it has significant medical benefits and is considered useful in relieving nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia.

Geographically, North America, especially the United States and Canada, dominates the market. The recent legalization of marijuana taken place in the North America segment for medical purposes has been a significant driver of marijuana market growth. Other major sections include Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Spain), Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Improving lungs capacity, fighting cancer, helping in weight reduction, treating as an antidepressant, and alleviating anxiety, among others are some of the benefits that can be incubated from cannabis, and have been crucial supporting factors for the market growth.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Cannabis market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/98

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cannabis Market on the basis of Product Type, Compound, Application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Flower

Concentrates

Others

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tetrahydrocannabinol

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Balanced THC & CBD

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical

Pain Management

Neurological Health Management

Mental Health Management

Others

Recreational

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/98

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cannabis market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cannabis market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cannabis market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Cannabis Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/98

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Smart Greenhouse Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-greenhouse-market

Ambient Lighting Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambient-lighting-market

E-Waste And Information Technology Asset Disposition Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/e-waste-and-information-technology-asset-disposition-market

Geographic Information System Software In Agriculture Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/geographic-information-system-software-in-agriculture-market

Spider Silk Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spider-silk-market

Robotic Process Automation In Manufacturing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/robotic-process-automation-in-manufacturing-market

Automotive Aftermarket Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-aftermarket

Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/viral-vector-and-plasmid-manufacturing-market

Food Cold Chain Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-cold-chain-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.