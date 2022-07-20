Umbria Network announces latest partnerships in DeFi, GameFi and NFT space

Enhancing blockchain interoperability and improving UX with Narni bridge

Umbria Network is working with a multitude of projects to help them easily onboard new users to Ethereum network alternatives.

With its cross-chain Narni bridge, Umbria (https://umbria.network/) is enabling third parties and partners on Polygon, Avalanche (AVAX), Binance Smart Chain, Fantom and Arbitrum to provide their communities with the most cost-effective and frictionless solution for migrating assets between networks. The protocol is collaborating with a variety of projects - ranging from DEXes (decentralised exchanges) and DeFi aggregators to research platforms and NFT MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing games) - to deliver the fastest and cheapest cross-chain bridging to a growing audience.



Umbria’s bridge widget v2 can be integrated into a project’s platform/website as a simple iframe meaning anyone can easily bring the functionality and seamless bridging experience of Narni to their community. Additionally, Umbria’s referral program offers a 0.1% fee for referrers for every bridge transaction completed using the widget. Anyone interested in integrating the widget and earning fees should fill out this form: https://referral.umbria.network/



Umbria is pleased to announce its latest partners:



JamonSwap

Based on Polygon, JamonSwap is an advanced DEX and DeFi ecosystem. It enables users to trade tokens in an instant, generate passive income by being a liquidity provider, stake LP tokens to earn and much more.

https://jamonswap.exchange/crosschain-bridge/

Luis Fernández - governance@d-reit.finance

Crypto Raiders

Crypto Raiders is a utility-based NFT Play-to-Earn RPG on the Polygon Network. Players raid weekly dungeons for gear and loot to level up and can take part in PVP duels and quests. Crypto Raiders was included in CoinGecko’s top 10 NFT games of 2022.

https://www.cryptoraiders.gg/



Matt Powell, Co-Founder/COO - matt@cryptoraiders.gg



Chicken Derby

Chicken Derby is a race-to-earn NFT crypto game where players are able to earn ETH from breeding and racing chickens. Founded by Bitlovin



https://www.chickenderby.com/



https://opensea.io/collection/chicken-derby



Truts

Truts is a learning and research platform for those involved in web3. It helps people to discover and evaluate relevant communities within the space. Anyone can vote up and recommend DAOs including their own.

https://www.truts.xyz/

Raj Karia - Raj@truts.xyz



Koukama

Koakuma is an MMO ARPG game with immersive combat systems and mechanics within a graphics-intensive metaverse. It is a P2E Gamefi 2.0 project packed with lots to explore and earn and designed for users all around the world where players fight in epic battles using specially designed NFT assets. Players act as a witcher in the game and will acquire various digital assets as they proceed through the Koakuma metaverse.

https://koakuma.io/

Agnes Serenio - agnes@koakuma.io



The EgoVerse

The EgoVerse is an umbrella project deployed on the Avalanche blockchain that contains a multitude of sub-projects and is backed by tangible assets. NFTs, staking, blockchain gaming and farming are all part of the ecosystem.

https://alteregopunks.com/





XolarCollective

XolarCollective provides holder access to premium web3 tools and services within their web application. The team are all heavily invested into web3 itself and will be constantly adding tools they think will benefit everyone as a collective.

https://discord.com/invite/nPnmEdWFBk

Chris XC - moneyprintercommunity2022@gmail.com



BattleCoins

Battlecoins.net is a 1v1 Esports Tournament platform that enables players to create tournaments with set entry fees that a competitor has to match to then set the prize pool amount. After the 1v1 tournament is played, the winner is then distributed the prize pool (both players entry fees minus BattleCoins’ service fee).

https://battlecoins.net/

Jake Orlando, Founder, CEO - Jake@BattleCoins.net

Ford Fairon, Co-Founder, CIO - Ford@Battlecoins.net



“With these partnerships we’re bringing whole communities super-fast and cheap cross-chain transactions whilst simplifying the over-complicated user experience; this ultimately improves customer flow and makes the world of crypto, GameFi and DeFi more accessible to an increasing number of people,” said Barney Chambers, Umbria Network Co-founder. “Umbria is extending its scope across the space with more chains, more projects and a referral program that provides partner projects with a lucrative new revenue stream.”





If you’re interested in our referral program, please submit this form: https://referral.umbria.network/

About Umbria Network

Cheapest, fastest cross-chain bridge

https://umbria.network/



https://bridge.umbria.network/



https://bridge.umbria.network/staking-pool/



Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly.

Umbria’s Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge solves blockchain interoperability issues by removing the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain bridge between Ethereum mainnet and Polygon, Binance Smart Chan, Avalanche, Fantom and Arbitrum. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.





Additionally, bridge liquidity providers earn fees on their crypto assets with no impermanent loss.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks. A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge A Decentralised Exchange (DEX): an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

Francesca De Franco PR Consultant Online Blockchain 07941253135 fdefranco1 at gmail.com