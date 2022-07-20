Strategies For Global Home Decor Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Home Decor Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Home Decor Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Home Decor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the home decor market size is expected to grow to $805.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%. The increasing penetration of smartphones and e-commerce is expected to propel the home decor industry growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the home decor market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6453&type=smp

The home decor market consists of sales of home decor products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to make a home more attractive and visually appealing. Home decor is the placement of physical items such as furniture accessories, room colors, walls, and ceilings in a decorative manner. It can be summarized as carefully placing decor pieces in a well-organized manner to create a pleasant, user-friendly environment.

Global Home Decor Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as one of the key home decor market trends gaining popularity. According to the home decor market research, major companies are focused on strategic partnerships and collaborations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, Mitzi, a US-based home decor company, collaborated with Dabito, a designer, photographer, artist, and founder of Old Brand New. Through this collaboration, 12 new Mitzi pieces were created, from chandeliers to wall sconces, all equal parts cool, contemporary, and covetable. Also, in April 2022, Ruggable, a US-based innovative washable rug company, teamed up with Keith Haring Studio to create a collection of 15 chenille rugs and 9 doormats decorated with the late American artist's iconic line drawings. As with all Ruggable's products, each rug consists of a padded base and an easily removable (and machine washable) top layer.

Global Home Decor Market Segments

The global home decor market is segmented:

By Product Type: Furniture, Textile, Flooring, Others

By Price: Premium, Mass

By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Geography: The global home decor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global home decor market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-decor-global-market-report

Home Decor Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides home décor global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global home decor market, home decor global market share, home decor market segments and geographies, home decor market players, home decor market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The home decor market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Home Decor Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Inter IKEA Systems BV, Forbo Group, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Kimball International Inc, Duresta Upholstery Ltd, home24, Hanssem Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd., Springs Window Fashions LLC, Siemens AG., Zepter International Inc., and Samson Holding Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Emulsion, Wood Coatings, Enamels, Other Product Types), By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Vinyl, Polyurethane, Other Resin Types), By Formulation (Water Based, Solvent Based, Powder Based), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-coatings-global-market-report

Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Household Furniture, Kitchen Cabinet), By Type Of Material (Metal, Wood, Other Material Types), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-furniture-and-kitchen-cabinet-global-market-report

Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Furniture Stores, Home Furnishings Stores), By Ownership (Retail Chain, Independent Retailer), By Type of Store (Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-and-home-furnishings-stores-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/