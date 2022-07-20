Global Wheat Protein Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wheat protein market size is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2021 to $3.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The global wheat proteins market size is expected to grow to $3.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The increasing demand for substitutes for animal protein and dairy products is significantly contributing to the growth of the wheat protein market going forward.

The wheat protein market consists of sales of wheat protein products by entities (organisations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used for bread and noodle-making as it creates an elastic texture for achieving a high level of dough strength. Wheat protein isolate is a popular sports nutrition supplement among bodybuilders and strength-training athletes because of its high protein content, which may aid muscle building. In the cosmetic industry, it is also used as a supplement to enrich hairs in their hydrolyzed form.

Global Wheat Protein Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the wheat protein market. Major companies operating in the wheat protein sector are focused on partnerships to meet consumer demand.

Global Wheat Protein Market Segments

By Product Type: Gluten, Protein Isolate, Textured Protein, Hydrolyzed Protein, Others

By Form: Dry, Liquid

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Application: Dairy, Bakery and Snacks, Animal Feed, Confectionary, Processed Meat, Nutritional Supplements, Others

By Geography: The global wheat protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wheat protein global market overview, wheat protein global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global wheat protein market, wheat protein market share, wheat protein global market segments and geographies, wheat protein market players, wheat protein market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wheat protein industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ADM (Archer Daniels Midland ), Cargill, Agrana, MGP Ingredients, Roquette, Glico Nutrition, Tereos Syrol, Agridient, Manildra Group, Crop Energies, Kröner-Stärke, Crespel and Deiters GmbH, AB Amilina, Xi'an Sheerherb Biotechnology Co., BASF SE, Kerry Inc., Permolex, Chamtor, Sedamyl, Royal Ingredients Group, Meelunie B.V., Bryan W Nash & Sons, and Aminola.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

