Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market to Generate $5.7 Billion by 2027, States the Report by AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. The findings of the report states that the global market for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment generated $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

The report provides detailed insights on drivers, restrains, and opportunities to help the market players in devising several growth strategies. Extensive use of UV disinfection equipment for large volume applications such as municipal drinking water and industrial process water treatment, significant surge in population and rapid industrialization across the globe, scarcity of freshwater sources in various regions around the world are further expected to drive the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, rapid adoption of far-UVC lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

“The UV disinfection equipment market is heading towards growth expansion phase over the coming years. This is due to the growth of UV disinfection equipment market in Asia-Pacific owing to rising demand for clean and safe drinking water as a result of rising population and declining freshwater resources. China and India witnessed a considerable growth due to adoption of government policies to encourage UV disinfection system for treatment of water for drinking purpose and to treat wastewater for reuse considering the rising water scarcity. In addition, growing transmission of COVID-19 across the globe has led to increase in demand for UV-C based surface disinfection system, which is expected to boost the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period,” says Eswara Prasad Manager, Energy & Power at Allied Market Research.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market globally. The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns substantially increased the demand for UV disinfection equipment as more and more hospital were using automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems instead of manual cleaning to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This factor is expected to propel the growth of the market during the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market based on end-use industry, component, application, marketing channel and region.

Based on end-use industry, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The commercial segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the controller unit segment held the majority market share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the global market. The UV lamp segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market report include alma Plc, Xylem Inc, Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, and LIT Company.

