Strategies For Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

According to 'Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026' published by The Business Research Company, the PVC market size is expected to grow from $75.39 billion in 2021 to $82.5 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global PVC market size is expected to grow to $115.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. Increased demand from industries such as construction, health care, packaging contributed to the growth of the PVC market.

The poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) market consists of sales of PVC material and related services used in the building and construction, health care, electronics, automobile, and other sectors, in products ranging from piping and siding, blood bags and tubing, to wire and cable insulation, windshield system components. Polyvinyl chloride is a white synthetic organic compound available in powder form or granules with high density and high impact strength. It is produced in two forms, first as a rigid and second as a flexible plastic. PVC is commonly used in construction as insulation on electrical wires. It is also blow-molded into clear, transparent bottles.

Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Trends

The poly-vinyl chloride manufacturing companies are increasingly implementing the new "molecular orientation" technology to improve the physical and mechanical properties of the PVC produced. Molecular orientation is a manufacturing method that increases the flexibility and resistivity of PVC from fatigue and impact. Molecular technology aligns the randomly arranged molecules in a normal PVC under certain conditions of pressure, temperature, and speed, in the same direction. The new alignment improves the strength, ductility of the PVC pipes creating new PVC-O pipes.

Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Segments

The global PVC market is segmented:

By Product Type: Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC, Low-smoke PVC, Chlorinated PVC

By Application: Pipes and Fittings, Film and Sheets, Wire and Cables, Bottles, Profiles, Hoses and Tubing, Others

By End-User Industry: Building and Construction, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, Footwear, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global PVC market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides PVC market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global PVC market, poly-vinyl chloride market share, PVC market segments and geographies, poly-vinyl chloride market trends, PVC market players, PVC market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Westlake Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Mexichem SAB de CV, Axiall Corporation, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

