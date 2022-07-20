Anti TIM3 Inhibitors Drugs Antibody Clinical Trials Market Report 2028

The First TIM-3 Antibody Is Expected To Be Available In The Market By 2024 As Per Kuick Research Report Findings

Insight on Emerging TIM3 Inhibitors in Development As Monotherapy & combination Therapy

Future Market Opportunity Insight From First Drug Approval: 2024 - 2028

Insight On TIM3 Inhibitors Drug In clinical Trials: > 15 Drugs

TIM3 Inhibitors Drug In Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Company, Indication

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On Biomarker Identified During Clinical Trials

TIM3 Targeted Therapy Application By Various Cancers

Immunotherapy which acts by harnessing the function of patient’s own T cells against tumors has shown huge potential across wide range of cancers. Among this, immune checkpoint inhibitors particularly targeting the cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen (Ag)-4 (CTLA-4), and the programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) pathway represents one of the major breakthrough in the cancer therapy. Although PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 inhibitors have shown immense potential in the management of solid as well as hematological malignancies, drug resistance remains. To overcome this, researchers have identified several next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors which can be combined with existing immune checkpoint inhibitors to enhance their survival benefits and overcome drug resistance.

T-cell immunoglobulin mucin-3 (TIM-3) also known as Hepatitis A virus cellular receptor 2 (HAVCR2) has gained significant interest as next generation immune checkpoint inhibitor which is expressed on interferon (IFN) gamma (γ) secreting helper T (Th) 1 cells, Th17, regulatory T cells (Tregs), CD8+ T cells, dendritic cells, monocytes, and other leukocyte subsets, including natural killer (NK) cells. Furthermore, the over-expression of TIM-3 receptor was observed on cancer cells such as melanoma, osteosarcoma, cervical cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and others. The ubiquitous expression of TIM-3 on multiple tumor cells strongly indicates its potential role in tumor progression.

Owing to its over-expression, research studies suggested that targeting TIM-3 can be an alternate to cancer therapy. Since then, pharmaceutical companies have invested a huge amount in designing novel TIM-3 targeting antibodies which can inhibit the TIM-3 signaling pathway. Currently, no TIM3 targeting antibody has gained market authorization, however several drugs are present in clinical pipeline suggesting encouraging future of this segment. The major drugs in clinical pipeline include Sabatolimab (MBG453), TSR022, Sym023, BGB-A425, AZD7789, RO7121661, and others. These drugs are majorly present in phase-I/II clinical trials and are therefore expected to gain approval in next 3-5 years.

Sabatolimab (MBG453) developed by Novartis is one of the most advanced stage product which is present in phase-III trial. Recently in 2022, US FDA has granted fast track designation for sabatolimab (MBG453) for the treatment of adult patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in combination with hypomethylating agents. The designation is based on the promising trial which showed significant enhancement in the overall response rate and disease control rate. The fast track designation expedites the drug development and approval process, therefore it is expected that the drug will gain market authorization in next 1-3 years.

The global TIM-3 market is highly competitive with several key players including GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Incyte Corporation, Roche, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, and Bristol Myers Squibb. In last few years, there has been flurry of deals involving acquisition, mergers, and collaborations to drive the growth of the global market. For instance in 2019, GlaxoSmithKline has completely acquired Tesaro Therapeutics for about US$ 5.1 Billion through which it gained rights to develop and commercialize novel TIM-3 inhibitor, TSR-022. These rising trends among the pharmaceutical companies are propelling the global TIM-3 inhibitor market.

As per our analysis, the global TIM-3 inhibitor market is expected to surpass US$ 1 Billion by 2028 which is mainly attributed to growing adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors and first drug approval by 2024. Further, growth in demand of targeted therapeutics, favorable reimbursement policies, and surge in prevalence of various cancers are other major factors boosting the growth of market. The report helps to cultivate a detailed comprehension of the historical, current and forecasted market trends by analyzing the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.







