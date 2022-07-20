Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR Market is expected to grow from USD 7.83 billion in 2021 to USD 13.09 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market are Abbott, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, BIOMÉRIEUX, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Fluidigm Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Abbott is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the technology, product, end user, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a highly accurate and fast way to diagnose genetic changes and infectious diseases. The Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR are the technologies used in PCR for specific quantification and detection of nucleic acids. The researchers interested in quantification and detection of nucleic acids can use next-generation DNA sequencing; however, more often they turn to some form of PCR, either digital PCR (dPCR) or real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR).

PCR technologies revolutionized molecular biology and enabled clinicians to diagnose genetic disorders and infectious diseases. In addition, new advances in PCR technology, such as high-throughput instruments and more sensitive assays has further revolutionized healthcare by allowing routine blood tests for early cancer detection. Moreover, automation of different aspects of the PCR assay, including microfluidics, robotics, and nanotechnology has led to the rapid advancement of new procedures.

Scope of Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Technology, product, and end user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Abbott, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, BIOMÉRIEUX, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Fluidigm Corporation among others

Segmentation Analysis

Digital PCR (dPCR) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The technology segment includes quantitative, digital, and end-point. Digital PCR (dPCR) segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. dPCR is a next-generation diagnostic technology which is rapidly being used for precise nucleic acid measurement. In July 2021, Stilla Technologies, the next generation digital PCR solutions provider for molecular diagnostics and life science research launched its 6-Color Digital PCR Access Program. This Six-Color Digital PCR System provides high multiplexing and sensitivity for advancing cancer & liquid biopsy studies, COVID-19 & infectious disease research, cell and gene therapies, and environmental testing. Introduction of such Digital PCR products is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Software & services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product segment includes consumables & reagents, instruments, and software & services. Software & services segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for PCR control software for operating the essential functions including PCR protocol creation, storing, editing, and transmission to the PCR device drives growth of this segment. In addition, software and services are helping for functions ranging from basic data management and preprocessing in real-time PCR (qPCR) to advanced cutting-edge data analysis. Such factors are expected to be opportunistic for growth of this segment.

Forensic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The end user segment includes clinical, research, and forensic. Forensic segments is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for PCR technologies in forensic applications including genetic fingerprinting, DNA typing, and DNA testing.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. Growth of market in this region is mainly driven by factors such as favourable regulations, presence of prominent manufacturers, and comparatively higher spending on healthcare in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period due to upsurge in a number of hospitals, increasing healthcare spending, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market size was valued at USD 0.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.42 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2029.

In the Europe region, Germany is one of the largest market shareholders in the Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market. In addition, this country has a strong healthcare system, especially in regards to hospital beds, infrastructure, equipment, and trained staff. These factors have primarily driven growth of the market.

Further, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for PCR technologies in Germany. For instance, in January 2021, ERBA Mannheim, the biotechnology company in Mannheim, Germany launched ErbaMDx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2.

China

China Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2029. China is one of the prominent Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR markets due to economic growth, government initiatives, aging population, and expanding health care sector. In addition, according to the Ministry of Industry & Information Technology of China (MIIT), medical equipment market in China was expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% between 2021 and 2015. On the other hand, the government of China has planned an expansive healthcare ecosystem of about 16 trillion RMB by the end of decade this with continuous optimization of healthcare management & services. Such factors have altogether fueled China Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market.

India

India Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market size was valued at USD 0.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.66 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the highest growing economies in Asia. In addition, this country is seeing increased government spending on the development of healthcare facilities. For instance, according to the Deccan Herald, an Indian English language daily newspaper, Covid-19 pandemic has led to the increase in India's health expenditure to 2.1% of GDP.

Moreover, in May 2022, Cipla Limited, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company announced commercialization of its real-time COVID-19 RT-PCR test kit across India. This trend of PCR test kits commercialization in country creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in healthcare sector has seen upsurge in their revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences towards seeking healthcare services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in healthcare spending across the developing as well as developed countries.

Furthermore, PCR technologies had played an important role in the diagnosis of patients with COVID-19. Also, increased number of COVID-19 PCR tests to detect genetic material of the virus has further propelled demand for PCR technologies. Hence, upsurge in demand for Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR and patient care during the pandemic, has driven growth of global Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR market.

