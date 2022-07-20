Nucleotide Premixes Market Will Grow by 7% CAGR through 2032 Amid High Demand for Nutraceuticals – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Germany nucleotide premixes market is expected to be worth US$ 25.3 Mn by 2022, growing at a CAGR rate of 4.9% through 2032. North America is expected to dominate the global nucleotide premixes market over the forecast period

The building blocks of nucleic acids are nucleotides. Aside from that, nucleotides serve as a base for other molecules such as adenosine triphosphate, the cell's primary energy molecule. A nucleotide is also present in cyclic adenosine monophosphate. Many chemical reactions that play roles in metabolism use nucleotide or nucleotide premixes.

Increasing usage of premixes in infant nutrition is expected to increase demand in the market. Furthermore, due to the global population's high rate of deficiency in nutrients, the demand for fortified foods has increased significantly in recent years, as a deficiency of nutrients in food can lead to severe types of health-related disorders.

As awareness of the benefits of consuming fortified food products grows, the need for nucleotide premixes is also increasing, mainly in developed countries. Given the aforementioned factors, the nucleotide premix market is expected to expand at a considerable pace over the forecast period.

Growing demand for nutritional premixes such as vitamin premixes, amino acid premixes, and other botanical premixes to improve health, along with increasing incorporation of these premixes in sports nutrition will create opportunities for growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. will dominate the North America nucleotide premixes market, reaching a a valuation of US$ 74.8 Mn.

Sales in the Germany nucleotide premixes market are expected to be worth US$ 25.3 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period

Demand for nucleotide premixes in the food sector will gain traction at a 5.9% CAGR through 2032.

The nucleotides with one phosphate group segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global nucleotide premixes market include Nanjing Bio Together Co., Ltd., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., Lallemand Inc., and many more.

Nucleotide Premix Market by Category

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Food Sector

Dietary Supplement

Pharma OTC Drugs





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of nucleotide premix presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the nucleotide premix based on form (powder, liquid) by application (food Sector {nutrition/baby food, medical nutrition, sports nutrition & energy drinks, milk and milk products, bakery and confectionery products, cereals & snacks, oils and fats, staple foods}, dietary supplement, pharma OTC drugs) and across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

