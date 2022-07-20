Fitness App Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Fitness App Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fitness App Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fitness App Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fitness app market size is expected to grow to $23.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.8%. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the fitness app industry growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the fitness app market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6452&type=smp

The fitness app market consists of sales of fitness apps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide the user with instructions and examples of exercise, nutritional programs, physical activity, or fitness topics. A fitness app refers to an application that can be downloaded on any mobile device and is used as a platform to promote healthy behavior change with personalized workouts, fitness advice, and nutrition plans. Fitness apps may work in conjunction with wearable devices to synchronize their health data to third-party devices for quick accessibility.

Global Fitness App Market Trends

According to the fitness app market analysis, technology advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the fitness app sector are focused on technological advancements to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in 2021, Train Fitness, a UK-based company operating a fitness app, released the first-ever hands-free workout-tracking software based on artificial intelligence (AI). It detects workouts and tallys reps as users work out. This software uses AI to analyze motion data from the watch to derive an expertise-level analysis of workouts.

Global Fitness App Market Segments

The global fitness app market is segmented:

By Type: Workout and Exercise Apps, Disease Management, Lifestyle Management, Nutrition and Diet, Medication Adherence

By Platform: Android, iOS, Others

By Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices

By Application: Tracking, Training, Fitness Games, Others

By Geography: The global fitness app market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global fitness app market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fitness-app-global-market-report

Fitness App Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fitness app market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fitness app market, fitness app market share, fitness app market segments and geographies, fitness app market players, fitness app market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fitness app market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fitness App Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Appster, Adidas AG, Asics America Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Azumio Inc., Fitnesskeeper Inc., Google LLC, Fooducate, Kayla Itsines, Nike Inc., Kayla Itsines, Strava Inc, Lifesum AB, YAZIO, and AllTrails LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Full Immersive Virtual Reality, Non-Immersive Virtual Reality, Semi-Immersive Virtual Reality), By Device Type (Head-Mounted Display, Gesture-Tracking Device, Projectors and Display Units, Other Devices), By Application (Patient Care Management, Education And Training, Fitness Management, Pharmacy, Surgery, Other Applications), By End User (Research And Diagnostics, Laboratories, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Smart Wearables Market 2022 – By Device Type (Smart Watches, Smart Glasses, Fitness & Wellness Devices, Smart Clothing, Others), By Application (Healthcare, Consumer Smart Wearables, Defense, Fitness And Sports, And Enterprise And Industrial Applications), By Technology (Memory And Storage Technology, Speech And Pattern Recognition Technology, Communication And Networking Technology, Computing Technology, Sensing Technology, Display Technology), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-wearables-market

Online/Virtual Fitness Global Market Report 2022 – By Device Type (Smart TV, Smartphones, Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets), By End User (Professional Gyms, Sports Institutes, Defense Institutes, Educational Institutions, Corporate Institutions, Individuals), By Revenue Model (Subscription, Advertisement, Hybrid) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-virtual-fitness-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/