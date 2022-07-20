Global Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the styrene-petrochemicals market size is expected to grow from $54.06 billion in 2021 to $57.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The global styrene-petrochemical market size is expected to grow to $74.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The high demand for polystyrene drives the growth of the styrene market.

The styrene market consists of sales of styrene and related services used for making synthetic rubber, resins, and plastics and improving drying oils. Styrene is a colorless, gritty organic compound derived from benzene. Styrene is readily evaporated and is also used as a precursor to polystyrene and several other copolymers.

Global Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Trends

The companies in the styrene market are working towards developing techniques to recycle styrene. To increase the efficiency and popularity of styrene, companies are investing in developing methods to recycle styrene.

Global Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Segments

The global styrene-petrochemicals market is segmented:

By Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Others

By Application: Automotive, Construction, Packaging Consumer Goods, Others

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By Geography: The global styrene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides styrene-petrochemicals market overviews, styrene-petrochemicals market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global styrene-petrochemicals market, styrene-petrochemicals market share, styrene-petrochemicals market segmentation and geographies, styrene-petrochemicals industry trends, styrene-petrochemicals market players, styrene-petrochemicals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc, Ineos Group AG, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Bayer Material science, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, ENI S.p.A., INEOS Styrolution Holding Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), and Total S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

