Business Intelligence and Analytics Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027

Market Trends – Rise in adoption of search-driven analytics to generate analysis reports.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Business Intelligence and Analytics market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Business Intelligence and Analytics market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Business Intelligence and Analytics market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Business Intelligence and Analytics business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Business Intelligence and Analytics industry.

The global business intelligence and analytics market was valued at USD 27.20 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, and register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The global business intelligence & analytics market revenue is expected to grow significantly, due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions in various industries. Business intelligence and analytics solutions help to define and build business reports, KPIs, and dashboards for decision-making, which in turn is resulting in rising demand for these solutions, and is expected to continue to drive growth of the global business intelligence and analytics market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for real-time performance measurement solutions is also expected to further propel global business intelligence and analytics market growth during the seven-year forecast period. Business intelligence solutions enable constant tracking and accurate evaluation of vast volumes of data generated by organizations for various performance metrics, including productivity, financial figures, and business-related marketing expenses, in real-time, which helps to keep board members updated about the organization's performance. In addition, rising need to identify customer behavior in various industries is projected to boost growth of the global business intelligence and analytics market in the near future. Increasing demand for better sales forecasting and budgeting solution in organizations is also expected to augment global business intelligence and analytics market growth during the forecast period.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Business Intelligence and Analytics market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Business Intelligence and Analytics market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines , Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc.

Significant Features of the Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

Extensive analysis of the key geographical regions to assess market share, market size, production and consumption, revenue contribution, and supply and demand ratio

Comprehensive overview of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market on a regional and global level

The Business Intelligence and Analytics market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Business Intelligence and Analytics report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Transactional Processing (OLTP)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Data Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Traditional channels

Web portal

Web app

Email

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

Modern channels

Cloud hosting

Social sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Business management

Performance management

Strategic planning

Process intelligence

Competitive intelligence

IT management

App analytics

Web analytics

Security management

Sales & Marketing

Customer behavior analysis

Campaign management

CRM

Targeted marketing

Inventory management

Human resource

Talent management

HR analytics

Supply chain & Logistics

Shipping & inventory control

Supplier & vendor management

Sports and games analytics

Radical Highlights of the Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing

Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Business Intelligence and Analytics market

Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Industrial Outlook

Market indicators analysis

Market drivers’ analysis

Rising focus on development of sustainable and eco-friendly products

Increasing adoption of water based adhesives in packaging and footwear industries

Increasing usage of acrylic dispersion adhesives in the construction industry

Market restrains analysis

Low storage capability due to perishability

High competition from hot melt adhesives

Technological Insights

Regulatory Framework

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Price Trend Analysis

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

