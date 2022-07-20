Global Agrochemicals Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Agrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Agrochemicals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agrochemicals market size is expected to grow to $292.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. According to the agrochemicals market analysis, the increasing population and consequent rise in food demand are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The agrochemical market consists of sales of agrochemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used on farmlands to improve the nutrients in the field or crops. Agrochemicals are pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers that have been used for the management of ecosystems in agricultural sectors. Rudimentary variations of agrochemicals have been used for millennia to improve crop yields and control the populations of agricultural pests.

Global Agrochemicals Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the agrochemical market. Major companies operating in the agrochemicals sector are looking for partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. Furthermore, in January 2022, BASF, a Germany-based chemical company, collaborated with Innospec. This collaboration allows BASF to broaden its portfolio and offer DCI-11 Plus ClearTrak along with industry-leading Sales and Technical Support. Innospec is a US-based chemical company.

Global Agrochemicals Market Segments

The global agrochemicals market report is segmented:

By Fertilizer Type: Nitrogen Fertilizer, Phosphatic Fertilizer, Potassic Fertilizer, Others

By Pesticide Type: Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, Others

By Application: Crop Based, Non-Crop Based

By Geography: The global agrochemicals market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Agrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agrochemicals market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global agrochemicals market, agrochemicals market share, agrochemicals market segments and geographies, agrochemicals market players, agrochemicals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The agrochemicals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Agrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Adama Agricultural Solutions, Agrium Inc, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Yara International ASA, The Mosaic Company, Israel Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, E.I. du Pont Nemours and Company, Monsanto Company, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Land O’ Lakes Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd, Gharda Chemicals Limited, and Huntsman International LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

