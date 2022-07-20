Ammonium Nitrate Market Growth Analysis With Upcoming Opportunities Industry Trends till 2026

Reports And Data

The Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Exceeded The Value Of USD 16 Billion And Is Estimated To Reach USD 24 Billion By 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report on the Ammonium Nitrate market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2016 and 2020 to collect historical data while considering 2021 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2021 to 2026. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

Ammonium nitrate is a white crystal solid chemical compound that is highly soluble in water. It is widely used in the agricultural sector as a high-nitrogen fertilizer. Its other pre-dominant use is as a component in explosive mixtures used for mining, quarrying, and civil construction purposes. The growing population has increased the demand for food supply and real estate, which has increased the demand for ammonium nitrate in the agriculture and construction industries. The ever-rising need for ammonium nitrate in the agriculture and construction industries is the primary driving factor of the global ammonium nitrate market.

Ammonium nitrate has a critical relative humidity of 59.4 percent. If the humidity level goes above 59.4%, it can turn into a large solid mass. It can also liquefy on absorbing moisture from the air. Therefore, it is vital to seal ammonium nitrate in a tight container. Blending it with other fertilizers in the right amount can also decrease its critical relative humidity. Ammonium nitrate is also declared as a moderately hazardous material. On this account, OSHA (Occupational Health and Safety), EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) have created strict regulations for the transportation, storage, handling, and usage of ammonium nitrate, is a challenge to the market.

Key Factor Analysis: The industry has been categorized into different segments in order to assess their size, share, demand, trends, gross profit, total earnings, and revenue to speculate further aspects. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into High-Density Ammonium Nitrate and Low-Density Ammonium Nitrate. Even though Low-Density Ammonium Nitrate is comparatively cost-efficient, has high quality and more effectiveness in explosive purposes, and is also used as anti-caking coatings and porosity control agents, High-Density Ammonium Nitrate still owns the majority of the market share. This is because high-density ammonium nitrate prills have a high demand as a solid-oxidizer agent in the agriculture industry. Moreover, as it is purified, non-porous, and quality-dense prills, it maintains its technical properties even in wet climate condition.

The global Ammonium Nitrate market growth is substantially hampered by several unfavorable factors. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the introduction of strict lockdown norms in some countries across the globe, thereby causing disruptions in import and export activities of Ammonium Nitrate. COVID-19 has the potential to have three major effects on the global economy: directly impacting production & demand, causing supply chain & market disruption, and having a financial impact on businesses & money markets. The global Ammonium Nitrate market is anticipated to grow steadily once the world returns back to normal.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

EuroChem Group AG

CF Industries

Orica

Austin Powder Company

Enaex

Incitec Pivot limited

Neochim Plc

URALCHEM

Abu QIR Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company

Yara International

Ostchem Holding

Vijay Gas Industry

Fertiberia

Market segment based on Product:

High Density

Low Density

Market segment based on Application:

Fertilizers

Explosives

Others

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Ammonium Nitrate market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing dynamics of the market

Regional evaluation of the market variables

Evaluation of the market based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected market, in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and developments

Market segmentation

Competition landscape

Strategies by key players and products offered

A neutral perspective on performance of the global Ammonium Nitrate market

Finally, the Ammonium Nitrate Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

