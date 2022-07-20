Home Infusion Therapy Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Home Infusion Therapy Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Home Infusion Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the home infusion therapy market size is expected to grow from $21.88 billion in 2021 to $24.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. As per TBRC’s home infusion therapy industry research the market size is expected to grow to $36.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The increasing population and consequent rise in food demand are expected to propel the home infusion therapy market growth moving forward.

The home infusion therapy market consists of sales of home infusion therapy solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to treat individuals at home. Home infusion therapy is a process of subcutaneous or intravenous administration of biologicals or drugs to a person at home. Patients can receive medications through catheters or needles, directly into their veins or under their skin.

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the home infusion therapy market. Major companies operating in the home infusion therapy sector are focused on partnerships to reinforce their position in the market.

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Segments

The global home infusion therapy market is segmented:

By Product: Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, IV Cannulas, Needleless Connectors

By Administration: Intramuscular, Subcutaneously, Epidural

By Application: Total Parenteral Nutrition?, Anti-Infective Therapy, Enteral Nutrition, Hydration Therapy, Chemotherapy, IVIg or Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Others

By End-User: Patients, Nurse, Hospitals, Others

By Geography: The global home infusion therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Home Infusion Therapy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides home infusion therapy global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the home infusion therapy global market, home infusion therapy global market share, home infusion therapy global market segments and geographies, home infusion therapy global market players, home infusion therapy market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Home Infusion Therapy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius Kabi, Option Care Health Inc, CareCentrix Inc, Caesarea Medical Electronics, JMS Co.Ltd, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medica, Optum Inc, CVS Health, KabaFusion, PromptCare, and Nipro Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

