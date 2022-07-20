The Photodynamic Therapy Market Growth Is Significantly Impacted By Insurance Coverage

Photodynamic Therapy Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company's Photodynamic Therapy Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the photodynamic therapy market analysis, the insurance coverage for photodynamic therapy procedures is expected to drive the market. Since PDT treats superficial types of skin cancer and precancerous lesions it is covered by insurance plans, including Medicare, and is more affordable than other treatment options, thus allowing greater access to photodynamic therapy and ensuring that a greater number of people can afford the treatment. For instance, Medicare generally covers 80% of photodynamic therapy for actinic keratoses. The availability and coverage of insurance for photodynamic therapies is expected to act as a driver for the photodynamic therapy industry growth during the period.

Photodynamic therapy market trends include portable photodynamic therapy devices which are being developed by companies for at-home skin cancer treatment. The importance of a portable PDT device is in countries where patients need to travel long distances to receive specialized dermatological treatment. The new portable irradiation devices are small in size and fixed to the skin using medical adhesive tape. These devices are in the process of being introduced and patented.

The global photodynamic therapy market size is expected to grow from $1.18 billion in 2021 to $1.68 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.3%. The market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2026 and reach $2.24 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global photodynamic therapy industry are Galderma S.A., Bausch Health, Lumenis Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Biofrontera.

North America was the largest region in the global photodynamic therapy market, accounting for 37.2% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the global photodynamic therapy market will be Asia Pacific, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.1% and 8.8% respectively.

TBRC’s photodynamic therapy market report is segmented by product into drugs, devices, by application into actinic keratosis (AK), cancer, acne, psoriasis, other applications, by end-user into cosmetics and dermatology clinics, hospitals, cancer treatment centers, other end-users.

Photodynamic Therapy Market 2022 – By Product (Drugs, Devices), By Application (Actinic Keratosis (AK), Cancer, Acne, Psoriasis), By End-User (Cosmetics And Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a photodynamic therapy market overview, forecast photodynamic therapy market size and growth for the whole market, photodynamic therapy market segments, geographies, photodynamic therapy market trends, photodynamic therapy global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

