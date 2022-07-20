Strategies For Global Desiccants Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Desiccants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Desiccants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Desiccants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the desiccants market size is expected to grow from $0.145 billion in 2021 to $0.154 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The global desiccant market size is expected to grow to $0.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Increasing demand for desiccants in the packaging industry combined with that in consumer products drives the desiccant market growth.

The desiccants market consists of sales of desiccants materials or products. Desiccants absorb the moisture from the surroundings and prevent the products from getting damaged due to moisture. Desiccant materials include silica gel, zeolite, activated alumina, activated charcoal, calcium chloride, clay, and others.

Global Desiccants Market Trends

Desiccants are compounds or agents used to facilitate a low humidity environment by absorbing moisture content from the air during the storage or maintenance of materials and products. Desiccants are used in the pharmaceutical process chain. The correct selection and use of a desiccant can prevent chemical reactions and ensure the integrity and performance of finished products.

Global Desiccants Market Segments

By Type: Silica Gel, Zeolite, Activated Alumina, Activated Charcoal, Calcium Chloride, Clay, Others

By Process: Physical Absorption, Chemical Absorption

By Application: Electronics, Food, Pharmaceutical, Packing, Air and Gas Drying, Others

By Geography: The global desiccants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Desiccants Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides desiccants global market overviews, desiccant market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global desiccants market, desiccants global market share, desiccants market segments and geographies, desiccant global market trends, desiccants market players, desiccants market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The desiccants global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Desiccants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Porocel, Dow Chemical, INEOS, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Hengye Molecular Sieve, Qingdao Makll, Zeotec Adsorbents Private Limited, and Desicca Chemicals.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

