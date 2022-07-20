Strategies For Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Insulin Patch Pumps Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Insulin Patch Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the insulin patch pumps market size is expected to grow from $1.10 billion in 2021 to $1.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24%. As per TBRC’s insulin patch pumps market outlook the market size is expected to reach $1.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.58%. The rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe is expected to drive the insulin patch pumps industry growth in the forecast period.

The insulin patch pumps market consists of sales of insulin patch pumps devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are small, computerized devices with pre-programmed delivery of insulin dosage to a diabetic patient to conveniently manage their blood sugar. An insulin patch pump is often attached to a strap under the garments, in a pocket, on the waist belt, and with an adhesive patch on the stomach or arm of the patient.

Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market Trends

Integration of the advanced technologies in insulin patch pumps is the key trend gaining popularity in the insulin patch pumps market. Insulin patch pumps are being integrated with the advanced technologies such as integration with a smartphone and enabling automation in insulin delivery. Continuous glucose monitors and traditional insulin pumps are evolving into smarter devices that can automate insulin delivery. These devices offer convenient and easy-to-use features while reducing manual intervention for insulin delivery.

Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market Segments

The global insulin patch pumps market is segmented:

By Type: Traditional Insulin Pumps, Smart Insulin Pump, Disposable Insulin Pumps

By Mode: Basal, Bolus

By Pump Type: Tethered Pump, Patch Pump

By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes

By End-User: Hospital, Clicins, Laboratories, Others

By Geography: The global insulin patch pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

