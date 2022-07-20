Copper Stranded Wire Market Size is Fuelling the Growth at a CAGR 4.6% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Global Copper Stranded Wire Market is Growing Demand in Construction Industry is Major key Drivers Propelling the Revenue Growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Copper Stranded Wire Market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2030. Rising demand for copper stranded wires from the electrical and electronics industry is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Another major factor driving market revenue growth is rising awareness regarding benefits offered by the product including high electrical conductivity, flexibility, and resistance to corrosion. Rapidly growing construction industry and rising demand for the product as it is widely used in various applications such as wiring, plumbing, and others are also expected to support market revenue growth. In addition, continuous advancements in technology is expected to create new revenue and business expansion opportunities for players operating in the global market.

However, one of the major challenges faced by market players is high cost of copper-stranded wire as compared to other alternatives such as aluminum and others, and volatile prices of raw materials.

Regional Analysis: the global copper stranded wire market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific market is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global market during the forecast period, owing to strong presence of a large number of manufacturing companies in countries such as China and India in the region. In addition, rising demand for electrical and electronics products, coupled with need for copper stranded wires in these products are fueling revenue growth of the market in this region.

North America market is expected to register higher revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of copper stranded wires by the construction and automotive industries in the region.

The global Copper Stranded Wire market growth is substantially hampered by several unfavorable factors. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the introduction of strict lockdown norms in some countries across the globe, thereby causing disruptions in import and export activities of Copper Stranded Wire. COVID-19 has the potential to have three major effects on the global economy: directly impacting production & demand, causing supply chain & market disruption, and having a financial impact on businesses & money markets. The global Copper Stranded Wire market is anticipated to grow steadily once the world returns back to normal.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Southwire Company LLC,

General Cable Corporation,

Jiafu New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Other

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Bare Stranded Wire

Tinned Stranded Wire

Silver Coated Stranded Wire

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Multi-Strand

Single-Strand

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Transportation

Others

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Copper Stranded Wire market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing dynamics of the market

Regional evaluation of the market variables

Evaluation of the market based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected market, in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and developments

Market segmentation

Competition landscape

Strategies by key players and products offered

A neutral perspective on performance of the global Copper Stranded Wire market

Finally, the Copper Stranded Wire Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

