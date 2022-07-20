Strategies For Global Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the natural food colors and flavors market size is expected to grow from $5.33 billion in 2021 to $5.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. As per TBRC’s natural food colors and flavors market research the market size is expected to grow to $6.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Rising concerns regarding the health hazards posed by the consumption of synthetic colors drove the market for natural food colors and flavors.

The natural food colors and flavors market consists of sales of natural food colors and flavors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture nature food colors and flavors which are used in food preparations. Natural food colors and flavors are extracted from plants, animals, and other organic materials by using physical or chemical methods.

Global Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market Trends

Natural food colors and flavors manufacturers are increasingly manufacturing food colors and flavors according to the taste and preference of the residents and this is an emerging trend in the food colors and flavors market. The act of localization creates demand for specific natural food coloring agents based on each region. Also, manufacturing food colors and flavors according to local demand reduces the shipping cost because the cost of fuel consumption is low compared to the fuel consumption due to shipping of products from long distances.

Global Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market Segments

The global natural food colors and flavors market is segmented:

By Color Type: Caramel, Carotenoids, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Annatto, Copper Chlorophyllin, Capsanthin, Others

By Flavor Type: Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils, Others

By Form: Liquid and Gel, Dry

By Application: Beverages, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy and Frozen, Meat Products, Others

By Geography: The global natural food colors and flavors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides natural food colors and flavors global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global natural food colors and flavors market, natural food colors and flavors global market share, natural food colors and flavors market segmentation and geographies, natural food colors and flavors global market players, natural food colors and flavors market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The natural food colors and flavors market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Archer Daniels Midland, CHR Hansen, Kerry Group, San-Ei Gen, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan, FMC Corporation, and GNT International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

